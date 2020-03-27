Montreal declares local state of emergency in response to fears of a COVID-19 epidemic among the city’s homeless

Quebec currently has 2,021 confirmed cases and 18 deaths attributable to COVID-19.

Montreal has the majority of cases: 971. There have been a death in Montreal, a 67 year old man from Outremont.

Five firefighters from Montreal tested positive for COVID-19 and are in self-isolation.

The Catholic churches of Montreal will ring for 10 minutes Sunday until Easter for show support for frontline health workers and comfort the public.

Public transportation service in Montreal and Quebec will be reduced from Monday.

The Orleans Express bus company temporarily suspends long distance service from midnight Saturday.

Many stores in the province are closed until April 13. Here this is what is still open.

The City of Montreal has been empowered by the province to declare a local state of emergency in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 among people living on the street.

This local state of emergency came into effect at 4 p.m.

Montreal mayor Valérie Plante said Friday that the city is not in quarantine, but that a local state of emergency must be declared to respond to the impending crisis in the homeless community.

“Our homeless people need resources, and they need them now,” she said.

“This health crisis must not become humanitarian. This is why we are getting the necessary powers to act,” said Plante.

“We have to make an effort to limit the spread within the community.”

Résilience Montréal, a day center for the homeless, set up tables on Place Cabot on Thursday in order to maintain social distance while helping the city’s homeless population. (Simon Martel / CBC)

The declaration of a local state of emergency gives the city the power to act quickly to take all the measures it deems necessary.

Under section 42 of the provincial law Civil Protection Act, a municipality can declare a state of local emergency, on all or part of its territory, when a major disaster, real or imminent, requires extraordinary measures to protect human life.

It authorizes local authorities to take “immediate measures” which they would not normally be able to take “within the framework of its normal operating rules or any applicable emergency preparedness plan”, according to law .

Plante stressed that this does not mean that all citizens are in quarantine.

“The city is not locked out, nor in quarantine. Not today. Not tomorrow,” she said. “If that happens, it will be done in a consistent and orderly fashion. We are not there yet.”

Plante said the city now has the power to take over private property to house people and quickly order supplies or food when needed.

The moment of March break played in the crisis: Legault

Prime Minister François Legault asks citizens to avoid all travel to Montreal and the Eastern Townships unless it is essential. 0:47

A total of 18 Quebecers diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, Prime Minister François Legault said earlier in his daily briefing.

The province reports 2,021 confirmed cases, with 141 people hospitalized, including 50 people in intensive care.

In Montreal, a total of 971 cases have been confirmed to date.

Legault acknowledged that Quebec had more cases than the other provinces, explaining that the province’s schools were on leave in March “at the worst possible time”.

“Just before telling people to stop traveling, we had a lot of people who went on vacation,” he said.

Help on the way for low-wage essential workers

The Prime Minister also promised that no one who works now and earns a minimum wage will bring back less than $ 2,000 a month.

He said that Quebec would increase the incomes of these employees, so that they are not left in a position where they would earn more money simply by staying at home, through other government initiatives has announced its intention to help housebound people prevent the spread of the virus.

Details are yet to be determined, but Legault has committed to doing so.

“Don’t worry,” he said. “We will take care of you.”

The Ross Pavilion opened in 1916 and housed private rooms for patients. (CBC)

In his announcement of the local state of emergency, the mayor of Montreal said that the city was planning new temporary shelters for the homeless in the coming days, as well as more open-air day centers to provide food and other essential services.

Montreal Regional Director of Public Health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said Royal Victoria Hospital is still being installed be a safe place where homeless people in the city can be housed if they are infected or suspect they are infected.

She said that it is no longer possible to have groups of people sleeping in one room, as is traditionally the case in shelters. People must be separated and fed, she said, and more details on how the city plans to do so will be released this weekend.

Drouin said that 46% of positive COVID-19 cases on the island of Montreal are related to travel, but that the coronavirus spreads in the community, more in certain neighborhoods than in others.

She said the spread of COVID-19 will continue to increase rapidly on the island in the coming days, stressing that people must continue to isolate themselves.

“It is not a single neighborhood. It is the entire island of Montreal that must firmly apply these measures,” said Drouin.

Most people abide by residence orders, and most non-essential businesses are closed, she said. But some are not, and the city can no longer allow this to continue.

“Our wish is not to have the Montreal police give tickets to the left, right and center,” said Drouin, but she said that she does not rule out forcing the police to take stronger measures. Stores selling non-essential items that remain open and people who organize rallies at their homes could face fines.

The streets of Montreal are empty because the public is asked to stay at home to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (Charles Contant / CBC)

Don’t come to your chalet this weekend: the mayors of the Laurentians

The mayors of Mont-Tremblant and surrounding municipalities are asking people to stay at home so that they do not see the same level of activity in the Laurentians as they saw last weekend.

They ask Montrealers who feel in the city and people from neighboring provinces to stay at home. For those who have a chalet in the region, the local authorities ask them to choose a residence to live in for the duration of the epidemic.

It complies with the public health directive to all Quebecers to avoid traveling

“This is not a good time for you to visit us. The orders of government are clear, that is, to avoid travel between regions or provinces. For everyone’s health, stay at home, ”said Mont-Tremblant mayor Luc Brisebois in a press release.

Cancellation of regional bus service

From midnight Saturday, the bus company Orléans Express will temporarily suspend its long-distance bus service throughout its network in order to limit travel between regions and slow the spread of the virus.

Its parent company, Keolis Canada, says it has seen a significant drop in ridership due to COVID-19.

The company claims to realize that its services are essential for certain Quebecers, especially in certain regions, and it is in discussions with partners to try to reduce any negative impact.

All tickets already purchased can be changed or refunded.

Intercar, which serves the Côte-Nord region of Quebec, has also canceled several of its normal routes, maintaining one departure per day between Saguenay and Quebec, when possible.

Hydro-Québec warns of scams

Hydro-Québec claims that certain customers receive fraudulent SMS messages which claim to come from the public service. Text messages contain a link that users should not click on, offering them a discount on hydro bills.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians on Thursday a similar scam trying to defraud those hoping to get money from the government’s emergency relief program.