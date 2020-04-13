Montreal police and coroner investigate owner of retirement home where 31 people died in less than a month

Montreal police have opened a criminal investigation against the owner of a private long-term care home in Dorval, a West Island suburb. Thirty-one residents of the establishment died in less than a month.

It will take weeks or months before the investigation is completed, according to the police. The investigators stayed at the residence overnight, leaving Sunday morning and returning Sunday afternoon.

“There is a lot at stake when there are families who have lost loved ones, who are concerned about what has happened to them, so we really need to take the time,” said Insp. André Durocher, spokesperson for the Montreal police (SPVM).

He said investigators from the SPVM’s major crimes unit will collect different types of evidence: footage from security cameras, administrative documents and lists of staff and residents. Then they will speak to family members, staff and residents to determine what happened and whether there will be any criminal charges.

The Quebec coroner’s office also opened an investigation into the 31 deaths. It will determine the causes and circumstances of the deaths and provide recommendations on how to prevent these types of deaths in the future.

The regional public health agency, known by its French acronym CIUSSS, took control of CHSLD Herron. Public health officials are now inspecting all private long-term care homes to ensure they are managing the COVID-19 outbreak properly.

The health ministry said that when they arrived in late March, most of the staff had already abandoned the facility, where about 150 elderly people live, and the conditions were dire. A court order was issued on Wednesday to obtain residents’ medical records.

The government says at least five of the deaths have been linked to the new coronavirus.

“I think it sounds a lot like gross negligence”, Prime Minister François Legault said Saturday.

The installation is owned by Katasa Group, a company based in Gatineau, Quebec, owned by Samir Chowieri and his three daughters. The company operates seven seniors’ care facilities in the province.

In a statement, the company said that its employees have made “extraordinary efforts” since the start of the COVID-19 crisis and that their calls for help have been ignored by the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l ‘Isle.

“We hope that the attention aroused by our situation will lift the veil on the lack of support from the West Island CIUSSS for teams working in CHSLDs,” the press release said.

A company official, who refused to speak officially, disputed the government’s version of the events. The official also said that public health guidelines requiring people to self-isolate left the facility understaffed at the start of the epidemic.

Flowers were placed outside CHSLD Herron in Dorval on Saturday. Thirty-one residents died in the facility in the past month. The government says at least five of the deaths were linked to COVID-19. (Ivanoh Demers / Radio-Canada)

“The elderly are neglected”

Darrel Whitehead’s father died on Saturday at CHSLD Herron. He had lived in the establishment for three years.

In the past two weeks, Whitehead said his father was malnourished, had no water, and was left to live in filth.

They discovered last weekend that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but for a week after that, they were unable to access the residence.

Whitehead received a voice message early Saturday morning. When he called again, he was informed that his father had died.

“The elderly are neglected. They should have had priority,” he told Radio-Canada. He said his father had Parkinson’s and couldn’t communicate verbally.

An elderly woman watches from CHSLD Herron. Police said they would speak to family members, staff and residents to find out what had happened in the past few weeks. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

Sunday afternoon, Lynne McVey, head of the public health agency in the western region of Montreal, said that things are improving at the residence now that she is under his management.

“We are really seeing the situation stabilize,” she said. Four doctors and a team of nurses work there, she said, and an agency worker is at the front desk, contacting the families of those who live there.

“I saw a dead man in his bed”

Despite this, a social worker who volunteered at CHSLD Herron said that she had seen difficult things at the residence on Sunday morning.

Mandy Leonard said the staff were scarce, with only a two-story scheduler, a cleaning crew and a few nurses.

“I saw a dead man in bed. I didn’t expect that,” said Leonard. “I went to bring him breakfast and he was dead. And it was obvious that he hadn’t been dead for a while.”

She said that workers and residents told her that things have improved a lot in the past two days.

“The people who were brought in to help do a great job,” said Leonard. The odors of feces and death have disappeared, she said. “But we have just established a base.”

Leonard said the most difficult thing was to see isolated and confused seniors who did not understand why they were quarantined.

“I have worked in a crisis center for 17 years and I have seen many, but I have never seen anything like what I saw this morning.”