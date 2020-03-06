Health

More coronavirus cases confirmed in Texas, bringing total to 5

March 6, 2020 0 comment
Texas health authorities have identified four new cases Coronavirus Bring in state Total number of infections To 5.

Texas Health Services Administration (DSHS) COVID-19 Reported in Harris County, home to the busy Houston.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo (left) and Harris County Public Health Service Dr. Umair Shah told Thursday, March 5, 2020, that Dr. David Perth of the Houston Health Service will talk about Harris media coronavirus. Listen to the Homeland Security Emergency Management Bureau.
(Melissa Philip / Houston Chronicle via AP)

In a statement shared with Fox News, health officials identified a recently resident Harris County resident.

of Houston chronicle According to reports, the people were all in their 60s and visited Egypt in February. Egypt may have been exposed to a viral illness.

Regarding the population group, Chronicle reports that “five individuals became infected with the virus independently of each other and developed respiratory symptoms after returning to Texas.”

A full conference room for the elderly will be heard, as Dr. Joe A. Anzardua, a local health authority in the city of Sugarland, discusses ways to improve preparedness for coronavirus on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Tilt. Harman Center in Sugarland, Texas. The Elderly Center over 50 has held a meeting with county health officials in response to the recent news of a 70-year-old man in Fort Bend County who was alleged to have COVID-19.

A full conference room for the elderly will be heard, as Dr. Joe A. Anzardua, a local health authority in the city of Sugarland, discusses ways to improve preparedness for coronavirus on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Tilt. Harman Center in Sugarland, Texas. The Elderly Center over 50 has held a meeting with county health officials in response to the recent news of a 70-year-old man in Fort Bend County who was alleged to have COVID-19.
(Via Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle, AP)

Going forward, public health authorities are working to identify close contacts for patients and to isolate, monitor, and test for possible symptoms.

DSHS said that the DSHS, the Texas Emergency Management Agency, and other state agencies are coordinating a preventive fighting effort against the spread of coronavirus. Current, COVID-19The immediate risk for most Texas people is low.

