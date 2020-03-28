More domestic air or train travel for those with coronavirus symptoms, says Trudeau

Domestic air or train travel will soon be cut for anyone with symptoms of coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday as part of additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 disease across the country. .

The restrictions take effect at noon ET on Monday and apply to anyone with signs of the virus, including cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

These travelers will no longer be able to travel by plane or train between provinces and cities in Canada.

“It will be important for airline and train operators to ensure that people with symptoms do not board these trains,” said Trudeau in his daily address to Canadians. “It will be a Transport Canada rule that will be applied, but at the same time, we are telling people to stay home if it is not absolutely essential for you to travel.”

The Prime Minister added that the federal government would provide airlines and railways with “other tools” to prevent those with symptoms from boarding planes and trains.

Businesses Must Perform Health Checkups

To roll out the new measures, the Public Health Agency of Canada provides advice to air operators and railways on how to conduct passenger health checks on flights and trains in or out of Canada. Canada.

As of Monday, passengers can expect to be asked a number of health questions aimed at identifying “visible signs of illness” and will be denied boarding if they develop symptoms.

On March 30, new measures will be in effect for intercity passenger rail services. Rail operators to screen travelers # COVID19 symptoms and deny entry to those showing signs of illness. These measures will not apply to commuter trains https://t.co/CzpO7Pzh2M & mdash;@Transport_gc

According to a Transport Canada press release, passenger boarding will be denied “for a period of 14 days or until a medical certificate is presented confirming that the traveller’s symptoms are not related to COVID-19” .

Restrictions apply to airplanes with 10 or more seats, while commuter trains are exempt from the measures.

Intercity passenger rail operators subject to additional verification include:

Via Rail Canada Inc.

Great Canadian Railtour Company Ltd.

Keewatin Railway Company.

Ontario Northland Transportation Commission.

White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad.

Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc.

Filtering does not apply to interprovincial bus travel

Trudeau said the new measures do not apply to inter-provincial bus travel, which is regulated by provincial and municipal governments. This means that it is not compulsory for passengers to undergo a check before boarding a bus.

“We have been in contact with [bus companies] and recommended … Public Health Agency of Canada procedures and protocols for cleaning the bus, for trying to keep people at a physical distance from each other ” Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in an interview with CBC News.

Garneau explained that it is up to the provinces to decide if they want to implement the measures, but said that he has been told that “very few people” are going on bus trips between the provinces at the moment.

“We will talk to the provinces,” said Garneau, adding that they “may consider” implementing similar protocols for buses under their jurisdiction.

WATCH | Status of Canada after two weeks of lockout:

After two weeks of physical distancing and widespread closures, here is a snapshot of Canada’s position in the fight against COVID-19 and the possible course of the disease. 2:03

Njoo: “We know people can hide their symptoms”

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said details on how companies should apply the restrictions will be shared “in the coming days”.

But control at transit points – be it border crossings, airports or train stations – is not completely foolproof, warned Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada.

“It is never a 100% guarantee that we will stop the transmission of the infection,” he said.

Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Howard Njoo, warned on Saturday that testing cannot go that far when it comes to limiting the spread of COVID-19. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

Njoo said station and airport staff will watch for travelers who don’t look well, but conceded that it was possible to mask the symptoms.

“We know that people can hide their symptoms, for example by taking a Tylenol to mask a fever,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think it’s not just the responsibility of governments, airlines, railways. It’s the responsibility of all Canadians.”

Garneau said that according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, people taking medication to reduce their fever is one of the reasons why the staff who screen passengers is not recommended to use thermometers during the process .

The number of cases is increasing across the country

The number of cases in Canada rose to over 5,500 on Saturday, although there is evidence that Canadians who stay at home and practice a safe distance are working to contain the spread.

British Columbia health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Friday that, according to modeling in the province, physical distance restrictions are begins to slow the spread new COVID-19 cases.

“I’m trying not to call it too much, but I think we’ve seen a flattening, a drop in this curve,” said Henry.

Trudeau called the forecast “promising news” on Saturday, but said it was not a reason for complacency.

Tam echoed the Prime Minister’s words later today, as well as his own warning.

“If the trends are slowing down a bit, our key message is not to relax in any way. Our key message is actually to double, to double absolutely, and this is an absolutely critical moment,” said she said. “If you look at these numbers, you realize that we certainly haven’t come out of the woods and [we’ve] must continue. “

The Trudeau family continues to isolate themselves

Prime Minister’s announcement on Saturday comes as his own 14-day isolation period ended this week, even though Trudeau said that, on the advice of health professionals, he plans to continue working from home .

“We asked people to stay home and work from home as much as possible and not to go out if they don’t have to,” said Trudeau. “And it’s certainly something we do and encourage.”

His wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, received a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month following a visit to London.

“Sophie feels good. My family is fine. My children and I … we are all fine,” added the Prime Minister.