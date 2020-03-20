More men die from coronavirus than women, data suggests

Over 10,000 people have died as a result new coronavirus, men seem to be more severely affected by the virus than women, according to initial data.

A study outside China on 99 cases found that two-thirds of the patients who needed hospitalization were men, while data from Italy suggest that 70% of COVID-19 deaths in the country involve men.

By Friday, the number of cases in Italy had exceeded 41,000, with more than 3,400 dead. The country, which has the second oldest population in the world behind Japan, reported that 87% of the deaths involved citizens over the age of 70. And overall, over 70% of deaths from COVID-19 involved men, according to Istituto Superiore di Sanita, the country’s health agency.

“The truth is that today we do not know why COVID-19 is more serious for men than for women or why the magnitude of the difference is greater in Italy than in China”, Sabra Klein, Professor at the Bloomberg School of Public, Johns Hopkins. Health says Time. “What we do know is that, in addition to old age, being a man is a risk factor for serious consequences and the public must be informed.”

Italian results match those of medical study on 99 patients in China published in The Lancet on January 30.

“It’s an eye-catching gap,” said Anjana Ahuja, a science writer at the time. “An image is emerging from 2019-nCoV as a new pathogen that disproportionately affects older men, especially those with existing illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes.”

Ahuja cited several factors, such as smoking or even hospital care, as the reason for the disparity, but also said that hormonal differences could affect the immune system response of men to the virus, as researchers have done. .

“The reduced susceptibility of females to viral infections could be attributed to protection against the X chromosome and sex hormones, which play an important role in innate and adaptive immunity,” the researchers wrote in The Lancet. “In addition, approximately half of the patients infected by 2019-nCoV suffered from chronic underlying diseases, mainly cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and diabetes; this is similar to MERS-CoV. Our results suggest that 2019-nCoV is more likely to infect older adult men with chronic comorbidities due to the lower immune functions of these patients. “

