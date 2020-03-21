More than 5,100 Air Canada flight attendants to be laid off due to massive slowdown of COVID-19

Air Canada is expected to lay off more than 5,100 cabin crew members due to a dramatic drop in flights linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, the CBC learned.

Air Canada has “no choice” but to downsize, says move “difficult but necessary,” March 19 letter from Renee Smith-Valade, airline vice-president of flight services “.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents Air Canada flight attendants, confirmed the news, saying that the layoffs will affect approximately 3,600 Air Canada crew members and 1,549 of its members who work for the Red subsidiary of the airline.

This represents approximately half of the 10,000 crew members currently employed at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge.

“In my time, I have never seen layoffs like this,” said Wesley Lesosky, CUPE president of the Air Canada component.

“I have never been personally laid off at the airline at this point, so it’s pretty extreme.”

Smith-Valade memo says Air Canada’s planned flights for April have been cut by almost 80% as governments around the world have asked their citizens to stay home to contain the spread of COVID -19. She said she hopes the layoffs will only be temporary.

According to the union, the layoffs will be effective until April 30 at least. Those affected and placed in “out of service status” will be able to benefit from employment insurance.

Air Canada’s flight attendants are based in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.