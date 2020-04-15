More treatments for fake coronaviruses, remedies reported by the FDA

A handful of sellers have received warning letters from the Food and Drug Administration as well as the Federal Trade Commission on products that they believe can cure, treat, or prevent new coronavirus.

Currently, no FDA approved product is sold to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Four vendors, Herbs of Kedem, GBS dba Alpha Arogya India Pvt Ltd, Earthley Wellness dba Modern Alternative Mama LLC and Gaia Arise Farms Apothecary, received warnings between April 10 and April 13 and were ordered to “take immediate measures ”to correct various violations. . Five other companies received letters between April 7 and April 8.

“We recommend that you review your websites, product labels and other labeling and promotional materials to ensure that you do not misrepresent your products as safe and effective for use related to COVID-19 for which they do not exist. have not been approved by the FDA and that you do not make claims that give a poor image of the products in violation of the FD&C law, “the letters say.

The letter also stated that the FDA advised consumers not to buy or use products that have not been approved, authorized or authorized by the agency, and which are incorrectly presented as safe or effective for the treatment or COVID-19 prevention.

It was not the first set of warnings that agencies had to send either, as at least 14 other companies have received such letters about the falsification of false coronavirus claims since late March. Several other medical organizations have stepped up their efforts to stop the spread of fake news about online coronaviruses by creating “Fact vs. V” forums. Myth ‘on their websites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins Medicine and dozens of others have kept their forums up to date with the latest information to dispel rumors.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have also deployed tools to dismantle fake news about coronaviruses and prevent content from going viral. However, dubious claims about the treatment, the remedies and even the origin of the virus have spread. One theory that is gaining popularity is how 5G technology is the real cause of almost 2 million diseases worldwide.

“People are moving online in unprecedented numbers [and] the public health crisis makes it easier … to exploit people’s anxieties “, Alex Guirakhoo, strategy and research analyst at Digital Shadows, previously told Fox News.