Mortgage payments suspended across Italy due to coronavirus outbreak

A top Italian Finance official announced Tuesday that mortgage payments will be suspended across the country soon after the government has taken the extreme step and announced the nationwide foreclosure in the midst of the fight with the coronavirus.

Laura Castelli, vice minister of the economy, made the announcement on a radio station in the country, Reuters reported.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged the 60 million Italians to stay at home. The only authorized trip will be for proven professional reasons, for health problems or other cases of necessity.

“Our habits must be changed, changed now. We all have to give up something for the good of Italy. When I speak of Italy, I mean our loved ones, our grandparents and our parents, ”said Conte. “We will only succeed if we all work together and we immediately adapt to these higher standards.”

Central banks around the world are working to mitigate the economic fallout from the COVID-19 epidemic. President Trump to meet with the leadership of the Senate Wednesday to discuss a drop in payroll taxes, help for small businesses and help for hourly workers who could get sick.

“They will be very dramatic,” said Trump of the proposed economic measures during a White House briefing. “It blinded the world and I think we managed it very well.”

