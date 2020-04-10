Most eligible Americans will receive coronavirus aid checks by April 15, Treasury official

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

EXCLUSIVE: The majority of eligible Americans will receive their coronavirus help Payments by April 15, Fox News has learned.

A senior Treasury official told Fox News Friday that in the middle of next week, tens of millions of eligible Americans will have federal government money directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Payments are already hitting certain people’s accounts as of Friday evening, Fox News said.

The official said the Treasury was passing the batch of payments to the Federal Reserve for distribution to financial institutions across the country. These financial institutions will then distribute the payments to American bank accounts.

The official explained that this first batch of payments will be received by Americans who filed their taxes in 2018 and / or in 2019 and received a refund by direct deposit.

Reporters who have not received a refund electronically in the last taxation year will soon be able to speed up their payment by submitting their bank information to the IRS via the “Get My Payment” application, which the federal government will launch next week.

Those who do not file taxes can now go to the IRS website and use the “Non-filers: enter payment information here” section to enter their bank information to receive their payment faster than they would not do it by regular mail.

The official said the Treasury Department also works 24 hours a day to automatically process payments from social security beneficiaries and retirees who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. These payments, according to the official, are expected in the coming weeks and will mainly be issued electronically.

Meanwhile, millions of additional economic impact payments will be issued by direct deposit in the coming weeks, while the Treasury will issue payments to social security beneficiaries and other taxpayers will provide their banking information on the tools. provided on the IRS website and the new application.

“We are working to ensure the fast, safe and efficient delivery of payments to veterans, the disabled and other vulnerable populations,” added the official.

During the 2008 financial crisis, officials told Fox News that it had taken the Obama administration several months to receive the first stimulus payments for the Americans. The official praised the effectiveness of the Trump administration, which is expected to complete this series of payments in a few weeks.

“This in itself is a major achievement,” an official told Fox News.

Under the CARES law, individuals who file their taxes as individuals can claim payments of up to $ 1,200, and couples who deposit jointly are entitled to up to $ 2,400 plus $ 500 more per child under 17.

The amount decreases for people who earn an adjusted gross income of more than $ 75,000 and couples who earn more than $ 150,000 a year, by $ 5 for every $ 100 of income above these scores. This means that the payment is lower the higher their income, the amount being reduced to zero for people who earn $ 99,000 or more and couples who earn $ 198,000 or more.

Those who identify themselves as heads of household are eligible for payments of up to $ 1,200 plus $ 500 per child under 17 years of age. This amount is reduced for people who earn an adjusted gross income of more than $ 112,000 per year. The extent of its decline depends on the number of children they have.

Payment amounts can also be offset by any overdue child support payments that have been reported to the Department of the Treasury.

Payments do not count as taxable income. Likewise, they do not count to determine eligibility for federal programs such as supplemental security income.

