Mothers with COVID-19 Can Breastfeed, Says Canadian Pediatric Society

New mothers with COVID-19 can still breastfeed their babies, advises the Canadian Pediatric Society.

In its guidelines released this week, the CPS stated that the main concern is the transmission of coronavirus from mother to infant through respiratory droplets.

Women who choose to breastfeed should wear a mask, wash their hands and wash their breasts with soap and water before each feeding, as directed.

Mothers can also pump breast milk, but should be sure to wash their hands and clean all equipment. Frequently touched household surfaces should also be regularly disinfected.

The Public Health Agency of Canada and the World Health Organization recommend that mothers with suspected or proven COVID-19 continue to breastfeed.

The new guidelines come at a time when health care practitioners can expect to meet mothers with suspected or proven COVID-19 with “increasing frequency,” said CPS.

CPA also stated that mothers with suspected or proven COVID-19 should not be completely separated from their babies, but that any potential risks and benefits of accommodation should be discussed with families and providers. Health care.

Safe pumping

Mothers can practice breastfeeding and skin-to-skin care while in hospital while taking precautions, such as washing their hands and wearing surgical masks.

New mothers who are too sick to breastfeed are encouraged to pump breast milk for their babies.

SPC cited a 2003 study of mothers with SARS who breastfeed their babies. None of the breastfed infants developed SARS. In addition, a recent small study that tested breast milk found no positive test for COVID-19. In addition, antibodies to the coronavirus are “probably passed to the newborn and offer a protective benefit”.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 should not be allowed to visit the mother or baby, as directed.