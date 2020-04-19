Mourning from a distance: how COVID-19 changes customs around funerals

COVID-19 prevented Charles Marien from saying goodbye to his mother, Ann Luke Claxton.

Unable to visit him at his long-term care home in Westmount since mid-March, the Montreal man called regularly for updates from the nursing staff.

But on Easter Sunday, April 12, Marien learned the news he feared: his 93-year-old mother was on oxygen. She died two days later.

His COVID-19 test has since returned positive.

“I couldn’t go check on her remains at the nursing home, or go see her cremation today,” said Marien, who last saw his mother just before the spring break.

He said he was angry with the physical distancing measures imposed by public health authorities which are now preventing his family from planning a memorial service for their mother.

“When can we really celebrate her life? I have no idea,” said Marien.

He is puzzled about what to tell people in his obituary.

Typically, the last paragraph contains information about when and where the service is provided.

“What am I supposed to say? I’ll answer you later? I can’t do that. You don’t write two obits, do you?”

COVID-19 deaths change all the rules

Due to concerns about viral transmission even after death, public health authorities have imposed regulations on how funeral homes care for the deceased.

In Quebec, embalming is prohibited if the person has died of COVID-19, and the funeral home cannot wash, disinfect or dress the body, hair or makeup.

“There is a great feeling of sadness. We are used, as mortuary, to [for] and bathe people. The family is now deprived of this gentle gesture, ”explained Stéphanie Côté, president of Voluntas Funeral Services in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Stéphanie Côté, President of Voluntas Funeral Services, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, said that COVID-19 has changed the way funeral homes can take care of the deceased. (Voluntas Funeral Services)

As soon as possible after someone’s death, the body can be placed in a closed coffin – for up to three hours. This is followed by a burial or cremation. Aquamation is prohibited and the remains cannot be buried in crypts or mausoleums.

In Voluntas, the funeral service is limited to the immediate family.

Côté said that sometimes family members may not be able to attend the service because they are elderly themselves and face restrictions when they leave their home. A person who cared for their loved one with COVID-19 cannot attend the funeral because they must self-quarantine for fear of infecting others in case they become infected themselves.

“It’s heartbreaking for us,” said Côté. “Death always creates a crisis. Now the crisis is a little longer because you have to face circumstances beyond your control.”

Voluntas said he can film or record a private funeral to make it available to those who cannot attend.

Other funeral homes have used videoconferencing for burial, allowing people to watch the ceremony from their cars to maintain social distance.

Reassuring families

Many parents of those who died from COVID-19 were in the Marien position – unable to be with their loved ones in their final moments.

Bridget Fetterly, President of Kane and Fetterly Funeral Home, said that the COVID-19 pandemic added to the stress and anxiety of many grieving families. (Kane and Fetterly)

This lack of closure has created a lot of anxiety and stress for some families. They want to make sure the funeral home has the right body, said Bridget Fetterly, president of the Kane and Fetterly funeral home.

“Sometimes the person is transferred from the residence to the hospital and then to us, so there is a lot of movement,” said Fetterly.

To reassure families, the funeral home is showing increased vigilance and double checking, not just hospital tags, but is asking families for photos and checking for distinguishing marks to make sure the deceased has has been correctly identified.

“It’s super important because it’s a little crazy there, and we’re just a little worried about the confusion,” said Fetterly.

Holding model

For now, Marien’s mother’s ashes are stored at the Mont-Royal Funeral Complex.

But he has no idea when they will be buried in the family plot.

“We do not know when the green light will flash, or when we can resume a semblance of normalcy,” he said.

Her older brother fears that physical restrictions will be put in place for another year.

“It is very far from waiting and celebrating your life,” said Marien.

Before she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, said Marien, her mother was outgoing and athletic. She loved spending her weekends in the Laurentians.

He describes her as an incredible chef and a talented artist.

“We have paintings of her all around the house,” said Marien – landscapes, still lifes, murals, even some with a Picasso-type rocket.

“If only I could show it to you, I would do it,” he said.

Marien hopes that he will soon be able to share his memories with his family and his mother’s friends. But for now, there is so much uncertainty.

“There is nothing I can do. The virus has stopped everything.”