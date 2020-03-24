MP Matt Gaetz slams Senator Richard Burr amid controversy over stocks: `` It's not fair '', he remains president of Intel

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida targeted GOP colleague Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina after he and other lawmakers were swept away by controversy after discovering that they had sold millions of dollars in stock before the stock market crash during the coronavirus epidemic.

A report last week alleged Burr “sold a significant percentage of its inventory, discharging between $ 582,029 and $ 1.56 million of its assets on February 13 in 29 separate transactions“In documents listed on the US Senate website on financial disclosures because he was regularly informed of the growing threat of the virus.

Burr, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and member of the Senate Health Committee, held numerous in-camera briefings on the spread of coronavirus abroad weeks before a national emergency was declared in the USA.

“Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the United States and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing epidemic of coronavirus,” said a spokesperson. Burr’s talk to Fox News. “As the situation continues to change daily, he was deeply concerned about the sudden heavy toll this pandemic is taking on our economy. He supported the immediate efforts of Congress to provide $ 7.8 billion for the efforts of response and this week’s bipartisan bill to ease US affairs and small families. ”

Gaetz lashed out at the president on social media, citing controversy that drove representative Katie Hill, D-California, to step down.

“@ KatieHill4CA is expelled from Congress for having screwed up a campaign staff member in the absence of any complaint. @SenatorBurr remains as president of intelligence after having fucked all the Americans by reassuring us wrongly on OPCO #COVID when “He was emptying his equity portfolio early. It’s not fair,” Gaetz tweeted.

Burr’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Last fall, Hill resigned from Congress after discovering that she was involved in a “throuple,” or a couple of three, with her then separated husband and a campaign staff member. She was also charged with having an affair with an assistant to Congress, which had sparked an investigation by the House Ethics Committee. Hill admitted she had relationships with her campaign worker but denied that she was romantically involved with an assistant to Congress.