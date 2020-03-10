MPs Question High Prison, Parole Board Officials About Woman Murdered by Inmate

Canada’s prison leaders and the Parole Board will be in the hot seat today as the House of Commons public safety committee begins hearings on the death of a young Quebecer murdered by a convicted killer in semi-liberty.

Correctional Service of Canada Commissioner Anne Kelly and Parole Board Chair Jennifer Oades are scheduled to visit Parliament Hill for two hours to answer members’ questions starting at 8:45 am ET. CBC News will broadcast the hearing live.

Marylène Levesque, a 22-year-old sex worker, was found stabbed to death in a hotel room in the Quebec suburb of Sainte-Foy on January 22.

Eustachio Gallese, who was on day parole at the time and was serving a life sentence for killing his ex-wife in 2004, pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of Levesque last month.

The case sparked a political storm in the House of Commons over the Canadian Parole Board system and his decision to grant parole to a man accused of lethal violence against women – and to be alone with women.

Levesque worked in an erotic massage parlor and met Gallese in hotels on several occasions.

Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus is outraged that the parole board knowingly allowed Gallese alone to meet women, highlighting a parole report that the man’s parole officer had developed a strategy allowing him to meet women to meet his “sexual needs”. . “

Need their “perspective”

“We need to have their perspective to understand the situation,” said Paul-Hus at CBC.

Paul-Hus suggested that changes to the Liberal parole board appointment process in 2017 had politicized the process and led to the appointment of inexperienced members.

Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus has called for parliamentary hearings on the death of a 22-year-old Quebecer who was murdered by a killer convicted on day parole. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

“I just want to know the truth and find out who was weak or who made mistakes … I just don’t want to finish saying,” OK, next time things will be better “,” he said. he declares.

Certain former members of the Parole Board said changes to the appointment process put in place by the Trudeau government in 2017 leads to a shortage of experienced members. Changes the terms of limited members and forces them to reapply if they wish to continue after their terms have expired. Some chose not to reapply, while others who did so were rejected without explanation.

Changes to the appointment of the Parole Board

Paul-Hus said eight former members of the Parole Board wrote to the Liberal government in 2017 to warn that the changes could create risks. He said he was not authorized to publish the letter.

“They said if you do nothing, if you don’t change anything, something will happen. And it happened,” he said.

In court proceedings last month, the Crown said that Gallese had developed feelings for Lévesque and that she became jealous and angry when she became more distant. She agreed to meet him in a restaurant on January 22, then went with him to a hotel.

Gallese admitted to planning the murder in advance, hiding a knife and stabbing Lévesque 30 times in the abdomen.

The prosecution said Gallese planned to kill himself after killing Levesque, but instead surrendered to the police.

Eustachio Gallese, 51, has been charged with the death of Marylène Levesque, 22. He was released on day parole in March 2019 for the murder of his ex-spouse in 2004. (Radio-Canada)

In 2006, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole before 15 years for the 2004 second degree murder of his ex-wife, Chantale Deschênes. According to parole documents, he hit her in the head with a hammer and stabbed her several times, furious at his decision to leave him.

After serving 15 years, he was granted day parole last March. He lived in a halfway house at the time of Lévesque’s death.

Blair has ordered an investigation

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced in late January that the Correctional Service of Canada and the Parole Board will conduct a joint investigation “into all of the circumstances that led to the tragic death of Marylène Levesque”.

Last month, he also supported the committee hearings.

“I share the concern over this tragedy, as I believe all Canadians do. We want to make sure we know the facts and get to the bottom of it. This is one of the reasons why we asked the two federal agencies involved to convene a commission of inquiry, “he said in the House of Commons on February 4.

“This commission of inquiry will include two external vice-presidents, and it has been convened to examine the circumstances that led to this tragic event. In addition, we are committed to its conclusions being made public and transparent.”

The joint investigation is still underway, according to a CSC spokesperson.

John Muise, a former member of the Parole Board and a former Toronto police officer, said that committee hearings offer an opportunity both to take a broader look at the system and to correct policy or legislative flaws.

“We could address some of the specific things we could do to improve things in the system, to make things safer. I mean, that’s what this is about,” he said. . “It would be a good thing.”