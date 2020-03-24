MPs return to Ottawa to vote on COVID-19 emergency measures as Conservatives cry out over scandal

Small number of MPs to resume their work in the House of Commons on Tuesday to examine the federal government’s $ 82 billion pandemic aid program, although Conservatives are already pushing back on what they say is a catch of power by the Liberal government.

The bill – An Act respecting certain measures in response to COVID-19 – will be introduced in the House on Tuesday by the Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau. The bill would give the Liberal government the ability to tax, spend and borrow without asking MPs’ approval until December 2021.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said on Monday that his party was ready to go as far as supporting the passing of the Emergency Act – a law giving Ottawa the power to do just about anything it considers necessary to deal with to the pandemic – the Conservatives will not do it. allow the Liberals to control public funds without hindrance.

“Over the past week, we have negotiated the return of Parliament pending the adoption of the emergency measures announced last week by the Prime Minister,” said Sheer. “We remain ready to enact these measures if the government proposes them tomorrow.”

“But we will not give the government unlimited power to raise taxes without a parliamentary vote,” he added. “We will authorize all justified spending measures to respond to the situation, but we will not sign a blank check.”

The House of Commons is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday with just over 30 MPs from all parties present. The number of deputies for each party has been previously agreed by House leaders to ensure the safety of citizens while maintaining party to Commons ratios.

But when the details of the bill began to emerge, at least two members of the Conservative caucus, Senator Linda Frum and MP Cathy McLeod, pledged to ignore the risk of traveling and coming to Ottawa to vote against it.

“I’m going to jump on a plane immediately to vote against if that’s right,” said McLeod. “Completely unacceptable and not my understanding of the agreement.”

Conservative sources say the party supports the Coronavirus bill in general but is concerned about a lack of spending oversight, no matter how long the absence.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has said he wants Parliament’s return to focus on helping Canadians in need.

“We have to give up what we disagree on and focus on what we have been sent here to deliver for Canadians,” he said in a statement.

The agreement of the opposition parties to send only a limited number of our members to Ottawa this week was based on trust. With this excessive reach, Trudeau shattered that confidence. I will join you Cathy and take any personal risk in coming to Ottawa to vote against it. https://t.co/RucmSgtexD & mdash;@LindaFrum

Tuesday’s events will be chaired by Deputy Speaker Bruce Stanton, who will explain how the day will unfold in a short speech just after noon.

The day will begin with the Presidents’ Parade, the parliamentary tradition that kicks off every sitting of the Senate. This time, however, all those in the procession led by the usher of the black staff will remain at least two meters from each other.

Keeping a healthy distance in the parade is only one way for the House of Commons to change its traditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between people.

Hand disinfection stations will be strategically placed throughout the house and the public gallery will remain closed.

The number of deputies present at the session has been reduced from 338 to just over 30. Normally, deputies must be seated to vote, but this rule is relaxed to allow deputies to maintain a distance from each other. at least the width of two desks.

There will also be no parliamentary pages in the House today – so members will have to have their own water.

An unusual parliamentary session

Once Morneau delivers his speech and introduces his bill, opposition members will have the opportunity to question government proposals.

This question and answer session will take place in a more relaxed setting called the Committee of the Whole – a rare occasion when all members of the House of Commons sit as a parliamentary committee, with the Deputy Speaker presiding over the session.

Morneau will answer the questions and may ask three departmental officials to help him flesh out the answers.

Rodriguez said the parties have agreed to devote four to four and a half hours to the debate, after which a vote will be taken. If the bill passes the House, it will be sent to the Senate on Wednesday; assuming it is adopted, it will quickly receive Royal Assent.

The proposed assistance program includes:

A temporary boost to Canada Child Benefit payments, providing approximately $ 2 billion in additional support.

New emergency care benefit of up to $ 900 biweekly, up to 15 weeks, to provide income support to workers, including the self-employed, who must stay at home and are not eligible for paid sick leave or employment insurance. The measure could cost up to $ 10 billion.

A new emergency support benefit to provide up to $ 5 billion in support to workers who are not eligible for employment insurance and who are facing unemployment.

A six-month interest-free stay on student loan payments.

Doubling the homeless care program.

An extension of the deadline for filing income tax returns to June 1.

A change in policy allowing taxpayers to postpone until August 31 tax payments due after today and before September.

$ 305 million for a new Aboriginal Community Support Fund to meet the immediate needs of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

Conservative support

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis told Radio-Canada that the pace at which the law must be passed will make it difficult to adopt the amendments and that Conservative supporters want his party to be constructive and point out the shortcomings of the bill.

Scheer said he wants additional supports for retail and restaurant workers who have lost their jobs.

“We recognize, of course, that this is an unprecedented situation for this government, but at the same time, it is incumbent upon us to highlight certain things that have not always been clear and consistent for Canadians”, Scheer told CBC News on Sunday.

“We are still arguing for a better response to this pandemic, but we are doing it in a way that I hope inspires confidence in Canadians that our institutions will work, that our Parliament will work and that we will all succeed.”

Mr. Scheer also said that he hoped that any assistance to Canadians would now be linked to the COVID-19 epidemic and reduced as the threat diminished.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh offers to send $ 2,000 to each Canadian adult and an additional $ 250 per child to help support families affected by COVID-19. 0:45

Singh said Monday he wants the Liberal government to immediately give $ 2,000 and $ 250 per child to all Canadians and Indigenous peoples. Singh also said he wants the federal government to make up at least 75 percent of lost wages, as promised by countries like the United Kingdom, Denmark and France.

“To save these jobs and ensure workers continue to be paid, the government needs to step up and offer a larger wage subsidy than other countries,” said Singh. “We don’t have to wait for more people to lose their jobs before moving on to the next steps. Let’s do what needs to be done and implement a layoff freeze now.”

Singh will be one of three representatives from his parliamentary caucus to attend the House of Commons on Tuesday; the other two are NDP whip Rachel Blaney and NDP assistant whip Lindsay Mathyssen.

Singh was in Toronto and traveled to Ottawa for the session. Blaney and Mathyssen lived in Ottawa.

A government aircraft will bring Scheer and Candice Bergen, Conservative House Leader, to Ottawa. NDP House Leader Peter Julian was also offered a flight but refused it, saying the cost was too high and accepting the flight would go against popular advice not to travel.

Scheer and Bergen will be joined by fellow Conservative MPs Tim Uppal, Dan Albas, Luc Berthold, Pierre Paul-Hus, John Williamson, Garnett Genuis, Pierre Poilievre, Leona Alleslev and Michael Chong.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remains isolated and will not be attending the session, but the following Liberal ministers and members of the House will be present today:

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

Bill Morneau Minister of Finance

Bill Blair Minister of Public Safety

Transport Minister Marc Garneau

Minister of Employment Carla Qualtrough

President of the Treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne

Marc Miller Minister of Indigenous Services

Family Minister Ahmed Hussen

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez

MP Mark Gerretsen

MP William Amos

MP Greg Fergus

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet will also be present and will bring with him two members of his caucus: MPs Alain Therrien and Gabriel Ste-Marie.

Green Party MP Jenica Atwin arrives from her riding of Fredericton, New Brunswick, to attend the meeting.