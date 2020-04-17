MSNBC Chuck Todd Warns Pelosi and Schumer That Their Strategy for Blocking Virus Rescue Could Backfire

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd offered a warning to the Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and minority leader in the Senate Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. that their strategy of delaying coronavirus relief for troubled Americans could backfire on the Democrats.

Republican lawmakers criticized Democrats for delaying additional small business financial assistance as the federal government reached the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan limit of $ 349 billion on Thursday (SBA).

Todd told Hugh Hewitt’s radio show that even though the Democrats are “genuine” in what they advocate in spending bills, the perception that they are responsible for delaying much needed relief for millions of people could be the unintended result of their strategy.

“Look, I think any side that seems to hold the money, I think, is bad policy,” said Todd. “I think the Democrats are sincere in their defense of the governors here. I think that’s what they think they are doing. I think they think you know, Cuomo and Hogan are basically lobbying on their side at this subject … They’re like we need our money too. “

“So I think that’s what the Democrats are calculating, that is, you know, if you look at it with an eye, it looks like they hold money for small businesses. If you look at it through the other, hey, the governors are asking for their money. So I think that’s what the Democrats are calculating. I don’t know if that will happen, however. “

He explained. “I think the issue of small business money is something that is more in the foreground of the public than the issue of state reimbursement. And so I think on a perception marker here, sort of you’re a short-term policy, I think Republicans get the upper hand. “

Hewitt agreed, saying at anchor “Meet the Press” “you are never wrong.”

“It’s really interesting here, and they’re each, I think sometimes, almost miscalculated, right? I think when some Republicans in the house wanted to mess around, it was like not doing this, you know,” said Todd. “And one of those things, so it’s one of those where Schumer and Pelosi, I think, could basically give them this, hold on, then come back and be more powerful when they come back for their request in three weeks. “

Todd about to convince Democrats by comparing their “short-term thinking” to President Trump and that they “worry about tomorrow tomorrow”.

Perry Chiaramonte of Fox News contributed to this report.