MSNBC hosts say coronavirus is “Wuhan virus” is “racist”

Several journalists at MSNBC expressed disapproval on social media for using the term “Wuhan Virus” to refer to the novel coronavirus.

The outcry began when representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Announced on Sunday that he was going to “self-quarantine” after he and his staff contacted a participant infected with a coronavirus at the Conference of conservative political action (CPAC) late last month.

“I am announcing that, along with 3 of my senior managers, I am officially in quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized for the Wuhan virus. My office will be closed for the week.”

This did not suit MSNBC host Chris Hayes, who called the label “incredibly disgusting”.

Launching a debate on social networks, Hayes’ colleague David Gura went even further with his own disclaimer.

“FYI: calling # COVID19 the ‘Wuhan virus’ is racist,” Gura tweeted.

CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti also suggested that the “Wuhan virus” was problematic.

“GOP congressman quarantined after sustained contact with someone with Covid-19 (Coronavirus), but insists on calling it” Wuhan virus “, likely to blame China for the pathogen” , Mariotti reacted to Gosar’s tweet.

Critics have torn the indignation of the “Wuhan virus”.

“Does this also apply to West Nile virus and Spanish flu? People are running out of legitimate things to be offended,” said Frank Luntz.

“Does he work for The Onion?” Real Clear Politics founder Tom Bevan hit Gura.

Townhall.com senior writer Julio Rosas shared a montage clip showing the use of the “Wuhan virus” by several CNN anchors and appearing in numerous titles.

Representative Gosar responded to host “All In” for the sudden media change of opinion over the “Wuhan Virus” tweet.

“Just surprisingly unaware that all the major media have been calling it #WuhanVirus for months, but somehow today you’ve decided it’s #racist. If you think this virus is Regardless of your race, you are probably working or watching MSNBC. Wuhan Virus. Wuhan Virus. Wuhan Virus, “Gosar told Hayes.

