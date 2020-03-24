MSNBC Joe Scarborough Torn to Wrong Claim “No Doctor” at White House Press, Urges Networks to Cut

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was criticized on social networks for wrongly claiming that “no doctor” was present at the White House press briefing on Monday on the coronavirus epidemic.

Scarborough was among many Twitter media figures who quickly noticed that Dr. Anthony Fauci, a prominent figure in the White House coronavirus task force, was absent from the briefing. The liberal personality of the television quickly concluded that the briefing was not necessary.

“There is no public benefit to this briefing. The networks should all be cut,” Scarborough tweeted. “Tasteless statements, repeating daily phrases, bad medical advice. No science, no doctors, no Fauci. Just Trump Co Roy.”

While he suggested Attorney General William Barr calling him “Roy Cohn of Trump”, the co-host of “Morning Joe” apparently neglected Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House response coordinator who also spoke to the bailer.

Others have checked the MSNBC host on social media.

“Dr. Birx is right next to him,” the Republican National Senate Committee’s senior adviser, Matt Whitlock, told Scarborough.

“Are you stupid or just a liar?” Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra reacted. “Dr. Deborah Birx spoke and the press conference is not over.”

“Dr. Deborah Brix [sic] – the White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator – stands directly behind him and has spoken several times. What is this tweet? “Asked Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy.

Scarborough never published a correction, but the latter slammed the bail: “There is nothing in this briefing that cannot be summarized in three minutes at the end of the press conference. Nothing.”

Author Stephen King made a similar mistake earlier this month after claiming that Trump’s coronavirus team was “all male, all old and all white.”

However, in addition to Birx, Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Dr. Jerome Adams, general surgeon, and Dr. Ben Carson, secretary for development and urban development, are also prominent members of the team. Trump intervention.