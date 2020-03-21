Much of COVID-19 funding for Indigenous communities is ready to go, says Minister

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said tonight that the hundreds of millions of dollars promised to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities for their COVID-19 response will arrive shortly after Parliament passes a enabling legislation – which should happen next week.

Aboriginal Services document sent to First Nations on Friday said money from a $ 305 million fund created for Aboriginal communities will be available in April, but Miller told CBC News he wanted the money is spent as soon as the federal billions of dollars legislation – the COVID-19 dollar aid package receives Royal Assent.

“Funding will be provided and allocated to First Nations communities on reserve, Inuit and Métis as quickly as possible,” said Miller.

“This is really the beginning of responding to essential needs that have been unequivocally communicated to us by the communities, because they are out of their pocket or are appropriating resources that had to be spent elsewhere.

The details of the distribution of the $ 305 million fund have yet to be determined, but the formula will be based on several factors, including population, remoteness and community well-being, said Miller.

“It is not a capped amount,” he said.

A $ 100 million envelope – announced last week – is already available to Aboriginal communities to use to update or develop pandemic plans, disseminate public health messages and meet short-term needs term.

Assembly of First Nations chief Perry Bellegarde, pictured with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, does not want other federal priorities of the federal government to be forgotten. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

Additional pledged funds can be used for expenses related to COVID-19, ranging from the purchase of supplies, such as hand sanitizers and masks, to travel expenses and the reallocation of community buildings for medical care , isolation sites and storage spaces.

“We know from our experience of previous epidemics that not only are indigenous communities disproportionately affected, but they vary from region to region and also vary according to the type of wave that strikes when,” said Miller.

“This is something we need to know and allocate resources.”

It is unclear how the response to a pandemic will affect other priorities

Miller said resources will have to be reassessed on a weekly and sometimes daily basis, and his department is moving “aggressively” to put the COVID-19 test kits in the hands of health workers from indigenous communities.

Miller also stated that he did not know how COVID-19 would affect other priorities in his department, such as ensuring that there is potable water in all First Nations communities.

In his mandate letter, Miller was instructed to lift all long-term boil water advisories on reserves by March 2021.

Earlier this month, Miller said his service was on track to meet the target. Now this chronology is no longer clear.

“It is difficult to predict the impact this epidemic will have on communities,” said Miller. “It would be carefree for me to speculate.”

Lack of clean water is one factor that makes Indigenous communities disproportionately vulnerable to outbreaks of infectious disease.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said he understands that the pandemic must be the immediate priority. But he doesn’t want other priorities – like ending long-term boil water advisories – to be overlooked.

“When things slow down, we also need to make sure that these very important priorities are taken into account,” said Bellegarde.

Métis National Council Vice-President David Chartrand voiced concerns this week about Miller’s messages on COVID-19 funding because it appeared to meet the needs of First Nations communities over others indigenous groups.

But Miller said the Métis will not be left behind.

“They’re absolutely included in this,” said Miller. “It is a virus that does not discriminate.”