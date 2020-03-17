Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney self-quarantines Caroline from the south after his niece fell ill, although he had previously tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Action taken after new White House chief of staff representative Mark Meadows, RN.C. also self-quarantined last week after learning he had potential contact with someone one who had tested positive. He announced that he will remain in quarantine while preparing for the transition to his new role until the end of the 14-day quarantine period.

Mulvaney has no symptoms and has previously tested negative for the coronavirus, but his 28-year-old niece, who works for the Trump campaign, interacted with members of the Brazilian delegation who paid a diplomatic visit to the Mar- a-Lago of President Trump last. weekend. The members of this delegation have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

His niece has tested negative for influenza, but a coronavirus screening test has not yet been performed. However, her niece is said to have recovered since she fell ill.

Mulvaney will spend the rest of the 14-day coronavirus quarantine period at home – an arrangement that will end this weekend.

The White House announced on Saturday that Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus after taking a test late Friday evening.