Mushrooms, oregano oil and masks targeted for the suppression of COVID-19 misleading advertisements

Health Canada has targeted a mushroom spray, oregano oil and a special hat to kill the coronavirus in saliva in its crackdown on the misleading and false claims of prevention and cure of COVID-19.

The federal health agency has filed dozens of complaints from Canadians in recent weeks about advertisements for products that claim to prevent, treat, or cure the new coronavirus, which has so far killed more than 80,000 people in a global pandemic.

In response, Health Canada sent notices of compliance to a number of companies and provided CBC News with a list of 27 cases where the advertisements were then “removed”, along with the details of the advertisements. He also contacted Radio-Canada’s French-language service at Radio-Canada regarding an article on a product that falsely claimed that it had been approved by the agency.

The list shows how large-scale misinformation about preventing and treating COVID-19 has become since the pandemic hit Canada, according to public health experts.

“I like the fact that they are attacking the range, because we see misinformation and inappropriate marketing absolutely everywhere,” said the professor at the University of Alberta or a law critic on Tuesday. health policy and pseudoscience.

“The mere fact that there are all these claims shows how desperately people are looking for answers. But it also shows the ability – which is a little depressing – of people to exploit the situation to sell unproven products . “

Canadian and American health authorities continue to point out that no drug or health product has been approved to treat or cure COVID-19. The best way to avoid becoming infected, authorities say, is to wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, stay at least two meters from others, and stay at home as much as possible.

The 27 opinions concerned nine products claiming to prevent or treat the virus; eight concerned the sale of masks; four were for household disinfectants or hand sanitizers; two involved respirators; and four others who, according to Health Canada, violate the Food and Drugs Act.

Claims made on Amazon Canada, for example, included: a mixture of fungi that could boost immunity and prevent COVID-19, and a special “dust, anti-fog, anti-coronavirus” hat that could isolate infected saliva .

In a statement to CBC News on Tuesday, the online retail giant said it had used both automated filters and human reviewers to remove products with COVID claims from their descriptions.

“Health Canada recently alerted us to a small number of products offered by vendors with inaccurate descriptions, which Amazon quickly removed,” said the company.

A naturopath claims the “murderous effect” of oregano

Two health companies have touted oregano oil.

A British Columbia food chain advertised its company-made product saying, according to Health Canada, “Are you worried about the latest coronavirus? See how oregano oil can help you!”

A naturopathic office in Toronto has claimed that a specific oregano oil has “the ability to stop replication of the virus in host cells infected with the human coronavirus,” said Health Canada.

“Oreganol P73 has a powerful direct killing effect against human coronavirus,” the office said, according to the notice of compliance.

Dr. Stan Kutcher, Canadian senator and psychiatrist, said that the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need to improve scientific and health knowledge in this country. (David Laughlin / CBC)

Canadian Senator Stan Kutcher, former chief of psychiatry at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, said that the number of complaints from the public suggests a growing awareness of the “manifestly false” health information that is spreading.

“Some of this information can be dangerous,” said Kutcher. “If you tell someone to drink [chlorine] bleach – I mean, it’s really bad for you. Stick a hair dryer in your nose? I mean, come on. These are the kinds of things we saw there. “

As prolific as disinformation has become during the pandemic, Kutcher said he hopes it will help educate the public.

“Let’s do a better job,” said Kutcher. “But, come on, Canadians. We also need to improve our game to become more educated in science, healthier, so that we can separate fiction from fact, so that we can separate wheat from the chaff, and we don’t get addicted to them. false allegations. “

Masks, marked respirators

Health Canada has also discovered that several companies sell masks and respirators, claiming that they are N95 certified when they are not.

N95 certification means that a respirator blocks at least 95% of particles 0.3 microns or larger. It is the standard that health workers use to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Health Canada claims to have sent a notice of compliance to Canadian Tire regarding an advertisement for the N95 masks which were in fact “ordinary surgical masks” and that the company withdrew the advertisement when contacted. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press)

Canadian Tire has received a notice regarding masks advertised as N95 which were in fact “ordinary surgical masks,” said Health Canada.

The health agency regulates the production, sale and advertising of masks or respirators claiming medical level protection.

A Canadian Tire spokesperson said that at the end of January, a supplier had “incorrectly labeled” masks that were sold in a store as “N95 certified”.

The retail chain stopped selling the masks, which were available for purchase for less than a day, and offered refunds after learning of the problem, she said.

Problems resolved

Those who have received reviews include an eBay seller, health food stores, a pharmacy, and a woman selling masks on her Instagram account. Radio-Canada also received a notice of compliance for an article it published on one of the companies.

In some cases, the companies stated that they did not intend to misinform the public and noted that any problems reported by Health Canada had been quickly resolved.

A Quebec company, Thymox, has been advised to stop advertising that one of its natural disinfectants could kill SARS and similar viruses. A company spokesperson told CBC News that he was following the order and clarified the language on his website.

Since then, Thymox has stated that three of its products have been approved for Health Canada’s list of disinfectants COVID-19.

But before that, Radio-Canada reported on the company’s increased sales and wrongly included the allegation that its products had been approved. The report was highlighted by Health Canada as part of its investigation into Thymox, and the agency said it had sent a regulatory letter informing Radio-Canada of an article “which was promoting unauthorized allegations”.

A Radio-Canada spokesperson said, however, that no one had seen the letter or was aware of it, but that the article in question had been corrected.

“COVID Opportunism”

Health Canada investigators also identified problems with door-to-door advertising, a newsletter, press release, posters in stores, and website advertisements.

“It really shows you how everywhere disinformation is, not just on social media,” said Caulfield. “They can’t attack everyone – obviously it’s not a complete list. I sort of see it almost as a symbolic list.”

Health Canada has stated that it is preparing to publish the list of compliance orders and subsequent additions on its website.

Lorian Hardcastle, an assistant professor at the University of Calgary specializing in health regulation, said she expects the list to help educate the public about appropriate ads during the pandemic.

She noted that while some companies may have made claims or sold products in error, she believes the list and other evidence shows that some may have sought to profit.

“I would probably call it COVID opportunism, and this is where someone sees a niche where they can advertise something that fuels the fear and hopelessness that many people experience,” said Hardcastle at CBC News.

Lorian Harcastle, professor of health law at the University of Calgary, said Health Canada may consider hiring more investigators to help deal with COVID-19 misinformation. (Tahirih Foroozan / CBC)

To identify potential violations of the Food and Drugs Act, the regulator said it monitors websites, works with other agencies, such as the Competition Bureau of Canada, and investigates public complaints.

In a news release, a spokesperson said the department “would use all tools at its disposal to stop these activities” and noted that it was illegal to make false or misleading claims when selling or advertising health products.

If a notice of compliance is not followed voluntarily, businesses and individuals may face charges and fines imposed by the court.

Hardcastle noted that the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center, police forces and regulatory colleges for doctors, naturopaths and pharmacists have issued warnings in recent weeks about COVID-19 claims, and these agencies have their own enforcement and legal mechanisms.

“Explosion” of claims

Health Canada was doing a “reasonable job of cracking down” on COVID-19 claims, said Hardcastle, “given the limitations of its own law enforcement personnel”.

“It looks like these kinds of products and ads are appearing as quickly as the government can respond,” said Hardcastle. “[Health Canada] had no people in place in any way in anticipation of an explosion of these types of claims. “

She said the health agency could consider adding more staff to investigate complaints and enforce its rules.

“The damage or concern here is that people may forgo the recommended treatments and may instead resort to these types of natural remedies,” said Hardcastle.

She also noted that unregulated products can give people a false sense of security, leading them to be lax while respecting physical distance and other guidelines.

Health Canada has stated that it will continue to work with retailers to eliminate misleading advertisements.

