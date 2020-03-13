Muslim groups urge mosques to suspend Friday prayer services due to fears of coronavirus

Fears related to the coronavirus prompted two national Islamic groups to urge mosques across the country to cancel Friday prayers.

In a joint statement released Thursday evening, the Canadian Council of Imams and the Muslim Medical Association of Canada recommended that services be suspended indefinitely, including today.

“As Muslims, we must do our part to reduce the spread of the virus,” the statement said.

The groups say they are forming a working group, made up of representatives from each as well as community leaders, to advise the mosques in the days and weeks to come.

The Toronto Islamic Institute, a large mosque in Scarborough, has told worshipers that it will not hold a sermon on Friday. He also canceled all of the congregation’s prayers until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Foundation of Toronto has declared that it will always host Friday prayers, although the sermon is shorter than usual. The mosque also asks participants not to socialize afterwards.

Alternatively, some places like the Syeda Khadija Center in Mississauga instead ask worshipers who feel bad to tune in to its live broadcast of the Friday sermon.

Yesterday, there were at least 137 suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported in Canada. Sixty of these cases are in Ontario, mainly concentrated in the GTA.

One person in Canada died from the virus.