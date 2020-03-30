MyPillow founder Mike Lindell at a White House coronavirus briefing tells people to pray during the crisis

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Founder of MyPillow Mike Lindell Monday encouraged Americans to pray during the coronavirus pandemic during a visit to White House.

Lindell said prayer was needed after religion disappeared from public schools, and praised President Trumpis the answer to the crisis.

“God gave us grace on November 8, 2016 to change our course,” said Lindell. “God has been taken from our schools and our lives, a nation has turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to talk back. Read our Bible and spend time with our families.”

“I didn’t know he was going to do this, but he’s a friend of mine. … I appreciate him,” said Trump afterward.

Like other American companies, MyPillow, based in Minnesota, is refocusing its production to make masks for healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic.

“So we started to find out what we could do,” said Lindell last week during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” with host Ed Henry. “We worked with administration. They have a coalition on the type of masks they need. Obviously, we specialize in cotton and we discovered different materials they didn’t want – latex … and all that. So, finally, we got the final prototype three days ago. “

The masks will be shipped to several states, he said.

Trump announced on Monday that over a million people have been tested for the coronavirus in the United States, it has also released a test kit that should work in minutes.