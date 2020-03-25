Mysterious 5,000-year-old sword discovered in Venetian monastery

A doctoral student in Italy discovered a former 5,000 year old sword in a Venetian monastery.

The student, Vittoria Dall’Armellina, was visiting the San Lazzaro degli Armeni museum on an island in the Venice lagoon when she spotted a small sword in a shop window among a number of medieval objects.

LiveScience reports that when Dall’Armellina spotted the sword in 2017, she was a doctoral student at Ca ’Foscari University in Venice.

Dall’Armellina confirmed that the sword had never been registered in the museum’s catalog of ancient objects from the Middle East and continued his research on the weapon. This confirmed his suspicions that the sword was thousands of years old. “The sword not only looks like the oldest weapons in the world, but it was also forged around the same time, around 3000 BCE,” said Ca ‘Foscari University in Venice. in one declaration.

Dall’Armellina had studied swords a lot in the ancient Near East and believed that the weapon appeared much older than the medieval period. The sword looked like 5,000 year old weapons found in the former royal palace of Arslantepe, a Unesco World Heritage in what is now Turkey.

The island of San Lazzaro degli Armeni is home to a monastery of mekhitarists or Armenian Catholic monks. Dall’Armellina worked with Father Serafino Jamourlian, who searched the museum’s archives to discover that the sword originated in Venice from Trabzon in Turkey in the second half of the 19th century.

The analysis of the metals of the sword was carried out by Ivana Angelini, professor at the University of Padua in Italy, and at the CIBA archaeological research center.

Experts note that, unlike other swords recovered from the royal palace of Arslantepe, the sword was not decorated, so it could have been used in real battles. It can also be a funeral.

“The sword was forged during a period of time when the Anatolian and Caucasian burials began to be adorned with a rich array of funerary objects, weapons and jewelry, a sign of the emergence of a new elite warrior “, explained Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice, in the declaration.

“The true story of the sword is still shrouded in mystery,” added the university.

Other sword discoveries have attracted attention in recent years. Last year, for example, workers digging a sewer in the Danish city of Aalborg earthen a remarkably well-preserved sword that dates back at least to the 14th century.

Also in 2019, archaeologists from the Spanish island of Majorca discovered an incredibly well-preserved bronze age sword among the stones of an ancient monument.

In 2017, an incredibly well-preserved Viking sword was found by a reindeer hunter on a remote mountain in southern Norway.

