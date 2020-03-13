Mysterious ancient Egyptian box containing goose egg may lead to Pharaoh’s tomb

An ancient stone chest and a mysterious ceramic box found on a burial site in Egypt can provide clues to the location of a royal tomb.

Science in Poland reports that the 3,500-year-old stone chest containing a sacrificial goose was found at Deir el-Bahri in Luxor. A tiled or ceramic box bearing the name of the pharaoh Thutmosis II written in hieroglyphics was also discovered nearby.

A goose egg and another egg supposedly from an ibis were inside the box. Archaeologists believe that the discovery could help lead to the tomb of Thutmosis II, who was the husband of the famous pharaoh Hatshepsut. Goose and ibis are linked to the names and titles of Tuthmose II, according to Science in Poland.

“The royal deposit indicates that a temple was created in the name of the king, or that a tomb of the king was founded. Since we are at the very center of the royal cemetery, it is certainly a tomb, ”said Professor Andrzej Niwiński of the Institute of Archeology at the University of Warsaw to Science in Poland. “The discovery of this deposit indicates that we are in the process of discovering the tomb.”

Although the remains of Thutmosis II were discovered buried in the so-called royal cache of mummies at Deir el-Bahri, no tomb has been identified as belonging to the pharaoh, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Egypt continues to reveal new aspects of its wealthy history. In another project, the graves of a number of high priests were discovered near the town of Minya in the Nile Valley in central Egypt.

In one Facebook post, The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities explained that several common graves of high priests were discovered in the village of Tuna al-Gabal. The area where the discovery was made is a vast archaeological site on the edge of the western desert.

Last year, archaeologists also discovered an ancient cemetery near the famous pyramids of Giza, just outside Cairo.

Also in 2019, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced the Discovery from an ancient necropolis near Minya. The large cemetery is located north of the Thon al-Gabal area. It includes several funeral wells and houses more than 1,000 statues and some 40 sarcophagi as well as other artefacts.

In 2018, a rare ancient artifact representing Hatchepsout resurfaced in the UK, great experts.

Composed of two limestone fragments which were glued together, the artifact had been stored for 20 years before being chosen for a session of handling objects by students from the University of Swansea in Wales. While the work was analyzed by the students, Professor Ken Griffin, professor of Egyptology at the University of Swansea, noticed something unusual.

Griffin recognized the iconography of the work as being similar to the sculptures of the temple of Hatshepsut in Deir el-Bahri.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.