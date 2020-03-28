N.W.T. chief of public health appoints and puts shame on traveling reality star

Violate a public health order in the Northwest Territories, and you are in serious public shame.

On Saturday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services released a press release naming and humiliating “Pike” Mike Harrison, a star in the reality series Ice Lake Rebels, for violating a travel ban in the Northwest Territories.

Harrison, a head of a household with a remote home about 122 kilometers north of Fort Liard, in the Northwest Territories, was isolated in British Columbia when a public health order has closed the N.W.T. border non-essential travel on March 21.

With the shortest route closed for traffic, Harrison embarked on a 12-hour journey across British Columbia and Alberta to cross the border into northern Alberta towards Hay River, N.W.T.

Harrison, described as a “skilled lake dweller” on the Ice Lake Rebels Wikipedia page, publicly opposed closing the border in an interview with NNSL. In an update released Friday morning, Harrison told reporters that he will not isolate himself in Hay River as directed, but will continue to his property north of Fort Liard.

“The biggest thing in history is that I am breaking the law,” he said.

On Saturday, the chief of public health of the territory, Kami Kandola, published a long statement which “denounces” Harrison.

Dr. Kami Kandola, Chief Public Health Officer of N.W.T. “It matches the profile of a resident at risk return – the exact type for which we have instituted these orders,” said the statement attributed to Kandola. (Walter Strong / CBC)

“When Mike Harrison chose to ignore this order, he decided not to do his part. He chose to prioritize his personal comfort over the security of our territory,” reads part of the communicated. “And he chose to encourage others to ignore our medical leadership by touting his act in the media.”

“Mr. Harrison has returned from southern British Columbia and Alberta – two epicenters of this pandemic in Canada,” the statement said. “It fits the profile of a risky returning resident – the exact type for which we have instituted these orders.”

In the statement, Kandola said that Harrison’s decision to travel through small communities to distant property increases the likelihood that he will spread COVID-19 and will require an expensive medical evacuation if he begins to show symptoms.

In his interview with NNSL, Harrison seemed unruffled.

“They will have a hard time carrying these charges,” he told the newspaper, “and it would be funny if [it] go to court. “

The statement ends on a disturbing note: “Needless to say, we are going to investigate this matter.”

Harrison did not immediately respond to requests for comment.