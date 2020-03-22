N.W.T. close borders to all incoming air, land and port travel – with a few exceptions

The Chief Public Health Officer for the Northwest Territories plans to ban most travel to the territory in order to delay the arrival of the new coronavirus.

According to a press release sent Friday evening, Dr Kami Kandola intends to issue an order on Saturday that will restrict “all travel” by land, air and port to the territory for non-residents. There will be limited exceptions, says the version.

The press release said that Kandola will also order people who come to the territory to isolate for the first time for two weeks in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River or Inuvik.

“This measure will be necessary to protect residents of our smaller communities as people return to the north,” said the statement, adding that people who have no housing in these communities will be accommodated.

There were no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut or the Yukon on Friday evening. Small, remote communities in the Northwest Territories are particularly vulnerable to an outbreak of the disease: they often operate with little local and immediate medical support, and residents of these communities often live in overcrowded housing.

Some northern communities have asked those outside to stay away to keep their communities safe.

Earlier this week, the declaration of a public health emergency in the Northwest Territories gave Kandola the legal authority to issue this travel restriction order.

Kandola will also require all residents who have recently returned to the N.W.T. to isolate themselves in their current community. For residents who returned to the territory less than two weeks ago on Saturday, they will have to isolate themselves until the end of the two-week period.

Previously, people traveling to Canada were only asked to monitor their own health upon their return to the country – the new self-isolation rule, along with the others, will be legally binding and subject to sanctions for violations.

Exceptions to the travel ban

The travel ban has additional exceptions for workers involved in the supply chain: those who supply goods; flight crews; medical trip patients from the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut; and workers providing “essential services” such as health care and law enforcement, according to the press release. There are additional exceptions for people working on infrastructure projects for the territorial government and temporary workers in the mineral and petroleum industries.

Traditional fishermen and other people on land crossing the border will also be exempt, as long as they do not enter any community in the territory.

Those violating the new Kandola order face a $ 10,000 fine and six months in prison, the statement said.

The order is expected to take effect on Saturday, but the territorial government says it will first ensure that “all operational measures are in place to ensure its implementation in the most orderly manner possible”.

More information is expected on Saturday.

Good decision, says MP

Lesa Semmler, MPP for Inuvik Twin Lakes, said in a Facebook message to CBC that closing the border is a good move.

“We were concerned about all the travel and the return of our families and teachers during the spring break this weekend, as it could put our small communities at risk,” wrote Semmler, a former health nurse. public sector.

“We are already working at full capacity in our health care,” said Semmler, adding that people must take the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

“We can spread this so quickly in our communities and we have to stop it before it gets there.”