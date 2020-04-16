N.W.T. health officials plan to use recycled surgical masks

Health officials say there are enough surgical masks for health care workers in the Northwest Territories to last “several weeks”, but they are preparing for the increased demand that would accompany them an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the territory.

Known as N95 masks, white paper masks are a key piece of protective equipment for doctors and nurses working with patients with the new coronavirus. They filter out the microdroplets that transmit the highly contagious virus when someone sneezes, coughs or even talks to them.

There is a shortage of N95 masks across North America.

On Saturday, the Chief Medical Officer of Health of the Northwest Territories authorized the use of a framework adopted in British Columbia last month to decide who would get the masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) in the event of a shortage. of a pandemic.

Dr. Kami Kandola also authorized the Ministry of Health to proceed to the fourth of six steps to prioritize the framework. Courts go to the fourth step when they are within days of the end of one or more PPE articles.

“We don’t actually implement it in step 4,” Dr. Sarah Cook, the medical director of the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday.

“Dr. Kandola has authorized that we can implement step 4. This does not mean that we are or should implement step 4.”

Kandola stated that she authorized the use of the B.C. framework and authorized the health authority to enter phase 4 in order to be ready to act if necessary.

“It has always been a proactive approach,” she said. “I don’t wait for a situation to get worse.”

Limiting the use of masks

Cook said there were enough masks to last “several weeks” at the current usage rate, also called the “burn rate”.

She said health officials are putting on continuous masking, which saves doctors and nurses from having to put on a new mask every time they see a new patient. But not everyone who treats patients uses masks.

“Because we do not yet have community transmission and we try to preserve PPE when we need it, we are not at the stage of providing PPE to all those providing care within two meters “said Cook.

Masks are only used by doctors and nurses treating people with symptoms of COVID-19 or performing known procedures to generate microdroplets, such as inserting a tube into the mouth and throat of a patient during surgery, or using an airbag and mask to help someone who is having trouble breathing.

“If the community spreads and we have to use continuous masking for anyone within two meters of a patient, it will change the burn rate,” said Cook.

She said authorities are trying to find new sources of masks in anticipation of an increase in the number of cases.

Doctors and nurses have not yet been asked to reuse their disposable masks. Cook said they could be asked to use recycled masks.

“We are actively considering this as an option, but it is not in place at the moment,” she said.

When asked if recycled masks are as effective as the new N95 masks in eliminating microdroplets, Cook and Kandola would only say that they are “safe” to use.

“This is a very technical question,” said Cook. “The information provided to me is safe to use if it is subjected to the appropriate reprocessing process.”

Kandola said that retired masks are widely used in areas of the United States where the supply of masks is low.