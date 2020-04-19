Nancy Pelosi Says Small Business Relief Agreement “Coming Soon”

President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi, in an interview broadcast on “Fox News Sunday“she said, Congress said” will reach agreement “on demand for $ 250 billion coronavirus small business loan program.

“Is there going to be an agreement, and if so, how soon?” Anchor Chris Wallace asked Pelosi in his first interview on Fox News Channel since 2017. “You know, there are a lot of small businesses that run out of money and hang on by their nails.”

“Yes,” said Pelosi. “And we want everyone to get what they are entitled to under the law and more – some of these small businesses have other demands for additional loan programs, in addition to the grant program. part of our request too. “

President Trump Friday urged Pelosi to “return to Washington” and resolve the congressional deadlock over the funding program.

“An incompetent political hack!” Come back to Washington and take care of our big American workers, ”Trump tweeted Friday night, responding to a video showing Pelosi in a late-night talk show at home in California, showing the contents of his refrigerator.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday, Pelosi pointed out to Wallace that there would be an agreement, adding that “people will be very happy”.

“The money has not all been distributed, although it has all been committed. And that means that there is no more money. They will have more money as soon as we come to an agreement that it will be soon, “said Pelosi. “And I think people will be very satisfied because these small businesses have to thrive in a community where, once again, their health is essential to their opening and they have to open up to thrive.”

In the interview, Wallace also interviewed Pelosi about protests more stringent stay-at-home restrictions Americans are facing it because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Can you understand why they are doing this?” Asked Wallace.

Pelosi replied, “No, no, not really because what we need to do is, it’s a shelter in place. It’s really the answer.”

“Tests. Tracing. Treatment. Shelter in place. And I think it’s unfortunate,” Pelosi told Wallace. “But, you know, people will do what they do. But the fact is, we are all impatient. We all want to get out. But what they are doing is really unfortunate.”

About 22 million people have filed for unemployment in the past month. Only essential businesses remained open and operational during the various home stay orders across the country, leaving many unemployed.

