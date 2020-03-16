NASA advances to stage 3 as the coronavirus pandemic continues

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has announced that the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama will proceed to Stage 3 in light of coronavirus pandemic shaking the globe.

Stage 3 is “mandatory teleworking status,” Bridenstine said in a NASA statement. website, adding that there is “restricted access to the center until further notice”. The government space agency recently received confirmation that an employee of the Marshall Space Flight Center tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision was made “out of too much caution”, all other NASA centers moving on to Stage 2, where “teleworking is strongly encouraged for employees who can work directly”.

DEVELOPMENT OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINES: OERE IS IT?

The Marshall Space Center in Huntsville, Alberta is the agency’s civilian research center for rocket and spacecraft propulsion and NASA’s largest center. He was responsible for the development of Saturn launch vehicles in the Apollo space program.

Bridenstine’s announcement comes after an employee at NASA’s Ames research center in California tested positive for COVID-19. The Ames research center is also in stage 3 “compulsory teleworking status”.

The agency provided a update on how he would manage his coronavirus plans last week in light of the positive test.

Bridenstine of NASA said agency leadership continues to coordinate “closely with the White House Coronavirus task force and interagency partners in our country’s unified response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) , and regularly reassesses the conditions in each center. “

“The vigilance shown by our employees in our response to the coronavirus is remarkable and has placed our agency in a position of strength in the face of this national emergency,” added Bridenstine. “I am grateful to all members of the NASA community and everything else. They are doing it to take care of the health of our workforce and maintain the mission. We will succeed together and NASA will continue to accomplish incredible things for our country and for all of humanity. ”

There have been 164,470 reported cases of COVID-19, including at least 3,700 in the United States.

