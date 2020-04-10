NASA imagines what the crew of Apollo 13 would have looked like on the moon

The crew on Apollo 13 wanted to become the third to land on the moon when it launched on April 11, 1970.

Unfortunately, they never did.

However, NASA came to regard the mission as a “successful failure” since the ship’s crew returned safely despite a horrible explosion.

This artist concept, published by the space agency on Friday and produced by Teledyne Ryan Aeronautical, shows two Apollo 13 astronauts exploring the surface of the Moon – imagining what might have happened if there had been no accident.

ROBIN SNAPS SELF-INSULATING PHOTOGRAPHER ROBIN’S IMAGE

The lunar module of Apollo 13 can be seen in the central background of the image.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fifty years after this mission, NASA shares a range of resources, pays tribute to the triumph of the mission control team and the astronauts and discusses how these lessons can be applied to Artemis program.