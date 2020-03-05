NASCAR turns right at Daytona: 2021 Bush Crash runs infield road course

Posted by — March 5, 2020 in Latest Headlines Leave a reply

NascarDaytona Speedweeks are losing ‘s’.

(Via David Rosenblum / Icon Sportswire, Getty Images)

The series has announced plans to hold the 2021 event for the Florida Trucks in a six-day period. Daytona 500 The changes include shifting the season’s opening bush crash to Daytona’s 3.56 mile infield road course. This is the first time a stock car has competed on a twisty track.

“It’s a very unique road course,” said Track Wipe president Chip Weyle. “It’s fast and technical. How long does it take these 3,400-pound race cars to get up from the bus stop and into Turn 1 and then speed up at half speed? Become a really wild race Let’s do it. “

The Daytona Road Course hosts the annual Rolex 24-hour sports car race.

The Daytona Road Course hosts the annual Rolex 24-hour sports car race.
(Via David Rosenblum / Icon Sportswire, Getty Images)

The Bush Crash will be performed in the light on Tuesday, February 9 instead of the previous Sunday, followed by the Daytona 500 Pole Qualifier on Wednesday, and the “Duel” Qualifying Race on a traditional Thursday night spot. On Friday night there will be a track race, and on Saturday the ARCA and Xfinity events will have a double header.

“This has been working with NASCAR for some time,” says Wille. “We really want to keep evolving.”

Non-Point Bush Crush will take part in the Charlotte “ Robal ” road course on Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and NASCAR Cup schedules, but with the introduction of the series, more changes are expected in 2021 New car design with completely independent suspension and 6-speed manual transmissionHowever, a bush crash has been performed on 2020 vehicles, reducing potential problems with new ones beyond the Daytona 500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

You May Also Like

A 100-year-old North Carolina woman grants a unique birthday wish

A 100-year-old North Carolina woman grants a unique birthday wish

Andrew McCarthy: Threat to Schumaer Judge in Abortion Case Indicates Supreme Court as Political Institution

Andrew McCarthy: Threat to Schumaer Judge in Abortion Case Indicates Supreme Court as Political Institution

Former NHL exec Matthew Burnaby was arrested for suffocating guards during a bar battle: police

Former NHL exec Matthew Burnaby was arrested for suffocating guards during a bar battle: police

Bernie Madoff should die in prison and not be granted compassionate release: Federal Prosecutor

Bernie Madoff should die in prison and not be granted compassionate release: Federal Prosecutor

About the Author: Julien

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *