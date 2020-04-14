Nassau County Executive: Cases Stagnate In New York, It’s Time To Think About How We Come Back

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says on “Fox & Friends“Tuesday, based on coronavirus the data she tracks, she thinks her county, which is on Long Island, has reached a plateau.

“It is really time now to start thinking about how we get back to normal,” she said.

Curran said she had paid attention to “the comparison between people who leave the hospital, COVID patients who leave and those who enter.”

“For eight consecutive days, we have seen more departures than new COVID patients arrive,” said Curran. “It tells me that we’re on a plateau and it’s really time now to start thinking about how we get back to normal. That is what I hear from my constituents. “

She added, “We can’t procrastinate thinking about how we get back, because it takes a terrible economic toll.”

THE STATE OF STATE CORONAVIRUS DEVELOPMENT

She said that there are currently 100,000 people on Long Island who are unemployed.

“I meet regularly with business leaders who cry over the need to fire,” said Curran. “People they know whose families depend on this salary”.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the economy of the country and many businesses, except those deemed essential, have had to close in an attempt to slow the spread. The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits rose to 6.6 million earlier this month, bringing the number of claims for a three-week period to more than 16 million.

Nassau County, east of New York City, the epicenter of the epidemic, reported more than 24,000 cases of coronavirus and 910 deaths on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. New York City reports more than 106,000 cases and 7,000 deaths.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it is working on a plan to reopen the economy “in coordination with the other states that are in the region and to do so as a cooperative effort where we learn from each other and we share information and we share resources and we share information. “

“People want to hear those responsible working together for the common good, finding solutions, putting politics, putting the ego aside and working together to fight the health crisis and then how do we start reopening?” Curran said he reacts to Cuomo’s statements.

“Let’s think about what will reopen first and the fact that we are working together regionally, I think, is extremely important.”

She added that schools are an important element in reviving the economy.

“If you’re talking about reopening schools, that’s the key to reopening commerce, reopening the economy, bringing people back to work,” she said. “It has to be done together, but we can’t procrastinate.”

“We have to start putting plans in place now because life will find its balance, this crisis will end and we want to come out stronger, not weaker,” she added.