“Nasty Nellie” Alison Arngrim reads “Little House on the Prairie” books for fans during the coronavirus pandemic

Nasty Nellie wants to comfort the fans during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Alison Arngrim, who played bratty Nellie Oleson sure “Little house on the prairie” entertains social distancing fans or “bonnetheads” with live readings of the entire series of books by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

The actress reads “Little House” books live on her Facebook page while wearing a hat to “comfort” viewers during the disturbing coronavirus pandemic.

“I am really overwhelmed by the response I got from doing these readings,” the 58-year-old reporter told Fox News. “At first I did it for myself because I found the books as such comfort. But the fans of “Little House” have certainly been there for me all these years, so it made sense that we would reach out during this scary time. “

DORIS DAY WASN’T A RECLUSE, HAS PASSED HIS LAST YEARS RESPONDING TO FANS, PAL SAYS: “SHE CALLED THEM TO HER FRIENDS”

POP CULTURE MAUDE GARRETT EXPERIENCES HIS FAVORITE MOVIES TO WATCH DURING PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

“Time and time again, people tell me how comforting it is for us to be ‘together’ via the Internet, reliving the stories of Laura Ingalls Wilder,” she continued. “I even heard people who” met “in the comments section and who are now quick friends!

“The stories are so absorbing, it’s easy to get caught up in Laura’s world and relax from everything for half an hour. And of course, it’s always inspiring to read about the bravery and ingenuity of Wilder family, who faced all kinds of terrible life-threatening dangers every day.

“I hope that this will encourage people not to suffer alone, to reach out to their friends, family, neighbors – yes, even to people on the Internet – and to support each other in every way possible” , said Arngrim. “These are indeed terrifying times and we don’t know how long it will last. We may have to distance ourselves from society and isolate and quarantine, but we should not really do it alone. We have each other. “

Arngrim said she has no qualms about reading the nine books in order “one chapter or two at a time, each day while wearing a cap.”

THE STARS OF THE “HAPPY DAYS” DON MOST, ANSON WILLIAMS MEETS FOR “THE HARVEST”: “IT WILL SURPRISE EVERYONE”

“DIRTY JOBS” STAR MIKE ROWE WILL WELCOME “BEFORE THE CAPTURE”, TALK WITH CAPTAINS “DEADLIEST CATCH”

“Why? Because I can,” she said.

Arngrim also shared that several other memories of actors could join her in the coming weeks.

In 2017, Arngrim said Fox News that she was not afraid of being remembered as the evil rival in the western drama, which lasted from 1974 to 1983. She pointed out that the series occupied her traveling to make appearances, in particular in France where “Little House” has a huge Next.

“When the series first stopped in the 80s, I and many other actors thought that people would stop talking about it … [but] it has started to revive in all other countries. It has not gone away, it has only intensified, ”said Arngrim. “I’m recognized more now than I did when the show was running … There was a point in my twenties when I would say that I didn’t want to be recognized as Nellie forever … but Nellie was very fun to play.… Indeed, I thought I was fed up, but now it just makes me smile. ”

THE BIGGEST LOST MAN, BOB HARPER, SHARES THE ONLY WORKOUT THAT HE WANTS TO TRY DURING THE QUARANTINE

ROBERT ENGLUND, “CAUCHEMARS SUR ELM STREET”, WHY IT WOULD NOT BE PLAYING FREDDY KRUEGER

Arngrim recalled how fans of “Little House” went to meet him and revealed how much they hated Nasty Nellie and wanted to slap her. However, a spectator made sure to leave an unforgettable impression. She described how at the age of 16 a mysterious person suddenly threw a half-filled cup of orange soda on the side of her head while waving at the Hollywood Christmas parade.

“I was really impressed,” said Arngrim. “I mean, how good must you have been to make someone angry?” I will never forget him. Maybe that person will finally come forward and confess. “