National Democratic Convention postponed to August due to coronavirus problems

The National Democratic Convention will be postponed until August due to coronavirus problems, planners announced on Thursday in a historic and staggering change in the presidential election schedule.

The convention committee has declared that the event will take place the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was initially scheduled for July 13-16.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe that the smartest approach is to take more time to monitor the progress of this situation so that we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention. At this critical time, while the magnitude and magnitude of the pandemic and its impact remains unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of healthcare professionals and emergency responders, “said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee.

“I have always believed that American innovation and ingenuity shone the brightest in our darkest days, and for this reason, I am confident that our convention planning team and our partners will find a way to deliver a convention.” at Milwaukee this summer which puts our Democratic candidate on the road to victory in November.

The announcement comes just hours after former Vice President Joe Biden – the likely candidate – said he expected such a delay.

“I doubt that the Democratic Convention can be held in mid-July, early July. I think it will have to move in August, “ Biden said Wednesday night in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on NBC “The Tonight show.“

Biden stressed that “even then, the Republican and Democratic Convention, we’re going to have to … we just have to be prepared for the alternative and the alternative.”

The former vice president hinted that for how long the worst effects the pandemic the latter would determine the planning of the conventions.

The worldwide coronavirus epidemic has forced most Americans to snuggle up in their homes in the hope of preventing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Those who venture outside are invited to practice social distance – keeping a minimum of six feet apart – and all large gatherings have been suppressed.

Biden said in an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday that “it is hard to imagine” thousands of Democratic Convention delegates, officials, media and other spectators crowded into an arena this summer.

But Biden added that “we must be able to do what we were able to do in the midst of the civil war until the Second World War: have democratic and republican conventions, primaries and elections, and always have security. And we can do both. But the fact is, it may be different. “

The Democrat Convention will now be held the week before the Republican National Convention, to be held August 24-27 in Charlotte, N.C.

Moving the Democratic convention in August – which has been under study for weeks by top Democrat officials – has become easier after the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games last week – which were initially scheduled from July 24 to August 9.