National Guardsman is the first US soldier to die from a coronavirus, Esper announces

A member of the New Jersey The National Guard died on Saturday after being hospitalized for more than a week, becoming the first U.S. military to succumb to coronavirus.

The individual, whose identity has not been released, has been in hospital since he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21, according to a press release from Pentagon published Monday.

“Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense because we lost our first US military – active, reserve or on duty – because of a coronavirus,” said Defense Secretary Mark Esper in the press release. “It is a devastating loss for our military community and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian colleagues and the entire National Guard community.”

Earlier in March, Governor Phil Murphy deployed the State National Guard to help suppress the spread of the coronavirus by helping to drive traffic to car test sites and distribute food and supplies if necessary .

New Jersey has 13,386 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state – just behind New York. In addition, 161 people died across the state.

“The news of this loss strengthens our determination to work ever closer with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Esper.