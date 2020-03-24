National Parks Close Visitors to COVID-19 Pandemic While Parks Canada Says “Stay Home”

Canada will close its national parks to visitors on Wednesday amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister responsible for Parks Canada announced.

“Anyone considering visiting a Parks Canada site should cancel their trips,” Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Tuesday in a video posted on social media.

The highways through the national parks will remain open, but all parking facilities and associated visitor services will be closed at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed until further notice.

“Commercial and transit traffic is allowed in these corridors”, Parks Canada said in a statement.

“Please note that parking is not allowed on highways and roads. We ask all Canadians to respect these restrictions.”

Wilkinson said these measures are necessary to control the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

⚠ NEW: To encourage Cdns to #Stay at home and minimize the risk to our visitors & amp; employees, we temporarily suspend all vehicle access from #ParcsCanada spaces – in effect at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. https://t.co/x4U68Hi1GB #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/vEVaZogLye & mdash;@ParksCanada

With favorable weather conditions throughout much of the country over the weekend and many Canadians who want to go out after being locked indoors due to social isolation, Wilkinson said that many parks experienced a large increase in traffic.

“We have seen the visitation rate increase,” he said. “This, however, is a problem because our trails and day use areas were suddenly very congested. To be clear, it’s not safe.”

Parks Canada already had closed visitor services last week, such as restrooms and day facilities, but Wilkinson said these new and expanded measures are now necessary to keep visitors and staff safe.

Exceptions to the “new normal”

“I know this has been a particularly difficult time for many of us. It is certainly a transitional period as we adjust to this new standard,” he said.

“With everyone working together, we certainly can and will get out of it, but it will take a colossal effort on behalf of all of us to keep our communities safe.”

The closings also apply to national historic sites and national marine conservation areas.

Traditional Aboriginal activities in the national parks will continue, but all users are encouraged to follow the advice of social distancing from public health officials in their region.

People living in national parks will still be allowed to access vehicles, but those with recreational properties “are strongly encouraged to stay at home,” said Parks Canada in its release.

The federal agency says it will continue to provide “essential” services in national parks, including road maintenance, snow removal, fire response, dam operation and avalanche forecasting and control.