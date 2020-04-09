National strategic stock almost out of N95 coronavirus masks and other protective equipment, says HHS

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The national strategic stock indicates that its supply of N95 respiratory masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and other medical supplies necessary for frontline workers to fight against coronavirus the pandemic across the country is almost exhausted.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the federal stock was distributing all of the remaining personal protective equipment in its inventory to state and local governments, which in turn , will pass it on to health care. and the essential workers who need it. HHS said it will keep a small portion in reserve to support the federal government’s response efforts.

Speaker of the House, Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, DN.Y., Criticized President Trump’s belated response to the virus, which he initially denied was a public health threat and claimed to be a hoax by Democrats and the media until the end of February.

CDC GUIDANCE SAYS SOME ESSENTIAL WORKERS EXPOSED TO CORONAVIRUS MAY RETURN TO WORK

Maloney said Trump’s efforts to minimize the virus have forced states and federal agencies to demand scarce supplies at higher prices due to the auction wars brought on by the crisis.

“President failed to bring FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] initially failed to appoint a national commander for this crisis, and did not make full use of the authorities Congress granted to him under the Defense Production Act to procure and manage the distribution of essential supplies, “said Maloney.” He must take action now to resolve the problem. these gaps. “

President Trump has defended his administration’s response, from banning non-citizens arriving on flights from China in January to the numerous measures taken by the White House coronavirus task force. Trump also accused states of their lack of preparedness for the epidemic – which has claimed 13,929 deaths and 40,352 cases to date across the country – and said states should only rely on federal stocks last resort.

However, the first test kits produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in February to detect the virus were found to be defective. Trump waited until mid-March to place bulk orders for N95 masks and other medical supplies needed to build up the stock, even though the administration had been warned internally of the possibility of a devastating pandemic in January, according to information and reports from Fox News. by the Associated Press.

Federal procurement records show that HHS placed an order for $ 4.8 million in N95 masks on March 12, followed by an order for $ 173 million on March 21, but these contracts do not require that the manufacturer begins to make deliveries to the national stock before the end of April, after the projection of the White House, the pandemic will reach its peak.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, the president did not mandate an increase in the production of respirators and respirators until last week, despite legislative incentives to legislate for defense production earlier.

Yet Trump touted federal aid to states, calling it a “miracle.”

“FEMA, the military, what they did was a miracle,” he said. “What they did is a miracle to get it all. What they did for the states is incredible.”

Eric Shawn of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.