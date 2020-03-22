Navarro says mobilization is “like in World War II” underway as coronavirus spreads

White House business advisor Peter Navarro said Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” this President Trump is “now a wartime president” – and that the country now has a “clear battle plan” reminiscent of his mobilization during World War II.

Navarro made these remarks when Maria Bartiromo asked him Bank of America unemployment claims could reach 3 million next week.

“We have planes in the air. We have FEMA planes, FedEx planes, we have Pentagon planes – and that’s what I’m focusing on,” said Navarro. “The American people should be comforted because the full power of American production comes to play it, just like during the Second World War.”

Navarro pointed out that his main role in White House operations is now “tactical”, including working on “getting the supply chain to deliver what we need to where we need it”, including dresses, masks and fans. “We will experience short-term economic impacts.”

“Let me give you a few examples that can bring some comfort to the American people live; literally across the street in my office, we work every day to deliver products,” said Navarro . “In the space of a week, we have received nearly a million swabs with the help of the Pentagon and FedEx across the country. Pernod, a liquor company, donated ‘a hand sanitizer with its production lines. We’re going to bring a truck to New York on Tuesday with that. “

He added, “Honeywell – we have a plant that sprouted up in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to give us millions of masks. We have the National Council of Textile Organizations. It’s the product of the loom, Hanes, Parkdale Mills “They’re going to give us millions of masks. They hit the ground running very quickly, and our job here is not only to make the production, but to get it to the people in need.”

Part of the production started after Trump exploited his authority under the Defense Production Act, 70 years old give government more power to direct production by private companies and try to overcome shortages of masks, fans and other supplies. Same Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Unexpectedly welcomed Trump’s invocation of the law and other measures, saying it was “incredible and the right answer at this critical time.”

Humanitarian aid, fiscal stimulus, affected industries and liquidity needs were the four points of the “compass” that Republicans wanted to achieve with upcoming legislation, said Navarro. He added that these goals will be met, respectively, with family and paid sick leave, a cash cushion for workers with tax deferrals for small businesses, a $ 200 billion guaranteed loan program. with about 25 percent to airlines and the Federal Reserve using the exchange stabilization fund.

“It’s a good strategy,” Navarro told Bartiromo. “We are going to touch the four points of this compass. We will soon see this bill, and I hope that the Democrats and the Republicans will all join in this.”

High-level negotiations between Congress and the White House faltered on Sunday for nearly $ 1.4 trillion in economic bailouts, as Trump called for a deal to stabilize a nation hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an agreement was close at hand, but key congressional Democrats voiced concerns before a meeting at the Capitol.

In the hours leading up to closed-door talks in an otherwise empty Capitol building, Trump’s chief negotiator said the plan was intended to support the country’s weak economy for the next 10 to 12 weeks.

“I think we have a basic understanding and we are looking forward to concluding it today. It will be done, “said Mnuchin. on “Fox News Sunday”.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that the stringent measures in place in the United States, including travel restrictions, school closings and many companies and other social distances will go “long way” to prevent the United States from becoming like Italy.

Italy has recorded more than 50,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 5,000 deaths. Fauci told CBS News “Face the Nation” that it was difficult to know exactly why Italy was “suffering so terribly”, but that did not seem to exclude the entry of infections from China and other parts of the world.

He said that the United States “was going to be affected, no doubt”, but that it seemed to be in a better position because “we have from the start put some kind of clamp” on the virus.

Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business, John Roberts of Fox News Channel and the Associated Press contributed to this report.