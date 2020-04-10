Navy helicopters provide respirators to protect crew aboard USNS Comfort

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Marine helicopters deliver respirators to health care crew members aboard USNS Comfort COVID-19 New York area patients, said Navy officials.

The delivery includes “air-purifying respirators” to protect the healthcare team from inhaling viral agents while treating patients on the nearby hospital ship.

“The delivery was 20 positive pressure suits for infectious disease control, additional filters, batteries and battery chargers for the suits,” Navy spokesman Lt. Mary Catherine Walsh told Warrior Maven in a written declaration.

PENTAGON BECOMES CORONAVIRUS WITH 8,000 FANS

Given the need for a rapid and comprehensive response to the pandemic, the USNS now treats both COVID-19 patients as well as those who require treatment on board the ship.

The respirators include “a full face mask that provides complete respiratory isolation from the surrounding environment, with a tube connected to a filtration system worn on the belt”, Cmdr. Todd Morris, director of the medical services department, said in a declaration.

The Navy’s supply initiative, which used MH-60S helicopters, is designed to link patient treatment by the ship with COVID-19 efforts at Javits medical station in New York. As the respirators arrive aboard the USNS Comfort, staff test the equipment’s effectiveness with saccharin mist. Saccharin mist is a harmless, flavored aerosol sprayed on a breathing mask to ensure that it is airtight and properly adjusted to the crew member wearing it, thereby preventing pathogens or viral agents from entering.

PENTAGON MODIFIES 1,500 CORONAVIRUS CONTRACTS, SUPPORT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

It makes sense that respirators should be used for those who have the most contact with infected patients, as they prove to be much more effective than face masks, according to one published study from the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health.

“Surgical masks are primarily designed to protect the environment from the wearer, while respirators are supposed to protect the wearer from the environment,” said the study. Viral penetration with respirators, according to the results of the study, is much less than 5%.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

In addition, as part of a massive service-wide relief effort in support of supply deliveries, the Navy released a COVID-19 prevention document. Among other things, the document calls on mariners, commanders and civilians preparing for deployment on board Navy ships to undergo pre-board screening, provide family contact information and quarantine for 14 days before boarding.