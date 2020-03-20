Navy officer tests positive for coronavirus

A member of the United States Marine tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Washington state Thursday, according to a press release from Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs.

The unidentified Petty Officer Second Class, assigned to the NSWC, is isolated at the Kitsap-Bangor naval base, northwest of Seattle. Other members of the group who were in close contact with the officer are also quarantined at the base by “great caution”.

“They stay in close contact with health professionals [this] time, “the statement said.” Special Operations Command and the Navy are committed to taking all possible measures to protect the health of our force. “

The officer’s movement – who had trained at the base before the positive test – was restricted according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We remain in close coordination with local agencies, base tenant commands and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our staff and the local community,” the statement added.