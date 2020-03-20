Health

Navy SEAL tests positive for coronavirus

March 20, 2020 0 comment
Navy SEAL tests positive for coronavirus

A Navy Seal has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Washington state Thursday, according to a press release from Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs.

The Petty Officer Second Class assigned to the NSWC is isolated at the Kitsap-Bangor naval base. Other members of the group who were in close contact with SEAL are also quarantined at the base by “great caution”.

“They stay in close contact with health professionals [this] time, “the statement said.” Special Operations Command and the Navy are committed to taking all possible measures to protect the health of our force. “

USNS MERCY HOSPITAL SHIP WILL BE HELD FOR SEATTLE MONDAY, INCLUDING AMERICAN DEFENSE OFFICIALS

The Ohio-class missile submarine USS Pennsylvania returns to the Kitsap-Bangor naval base in Washington State, December 27, 2017.<br data-cke-eol=“/>

The Ohio-class missile submarine USS Pennsylvania returns to the Kitsap-Bangor naval base in Washington State, December 27, 2017.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amanda R. Gray)

The movement of SEAL – which had originally trained before the positive test – is restricted according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“We remain in close coordination with local agencies, base tenant commands and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our staff and the local community,” the statement added.

Recommended For You

Oklahoma sees first coronavirus death in Tulsa

Oklahoma sees first coronavirus death in Tulsa

Coronavirus: How to Help American Doctors and Patients

Coronavirus: How to Help American Doctors and Patients

Maryland reports first death from coronavirus

Maryland reports first death from coronavirus

About the Author: Maelie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *