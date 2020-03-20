Navy SEAL tests positive for coronavirus

A Navy Seal has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Washington state Thursday, according to a press release from Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs.

The Petty Officer Second Class assigned to the NSWC is isolated at the Kitsap-Bangor naval base. Other members of the group who were in close contact with SEAL are also quarantined at the base by “great caution”.

“They stay in close contact with health professionals [this] time, “the statement said.” Special Operations Command and the Navy are committed to taking all possible measures to protect the health of our force. “

The movement of SEAL – which had originally trained before the positive test – is restricted according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We remain in close coordination with local agencies, base tenant commands and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our staff and the local community,” the statement added.