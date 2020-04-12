NBA GMs and coaches expect month of training before coronavirus interrupted season resumes, report says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Yes the NBA resumes season after coronavirus pandemic, team officials expect training period of at least a month in advance, according to a report on Saturday.

Some general managers and sports training staff have reached an agreement that players cannot be forced to resume play after the layoff, ESPN reported. The teams told their players to train at home, providing them with daily exercise programs, Zoom workouts and equipment.

THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN RTA GOBERT AND DONOVAN MITCHELL OF UTAH JAZZ “DOESN’T APPEAR REPAIRABLE” AFTER THE FALL OF THE CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

“But, I need these guys to push their bodies for at least 30 days before the first meaningful basketball game,” said a general manager at ESPN. “And, by meaningful basketball game, I mean a post-season game.”

Another CEO of the Eastern Conference told ESPN, “I don’t know how we could have this luxury. It would be great, but I would say if I had to push it, I would say 10 days to two weeks . “

“You have players who have the privilege of isolating in their luxury residences with complete gymnasiums and [who] have practically built their own Olympic training centers, “an NBA training official told ESPN. “And, you have people who isolate themselves in their 1,200 square foot apartment or with their parents. This is the range of some 450 NBA players … You have to make the decision at the lowest common denominator . “

MAVERICKS OWNER MAKES CUBAN HOPING FOR NBA RETURN DATE IN EARLY JUNE: “IT IS NOT INCONCEIVABLE FOR ME”

Teams will give players their full paycheck on April 15, but no further insurance has been made, with the next payday for most players scheduled for May 1, ESPN reported. NBA commissioner Adam Silver told TNT on Monday that he did not see the league making the decision in the immediate future.

In the meantime, the NBA has announced an H-O-R-S-E tournament starting Sunday night on ESPN.

Chicago Bulls goalkeeper Zach LaVine, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, Utah Jazz goalkeeper Mike Conley and Atlanta Hawks goalkeeper Trae Young were all ready to participate in the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former players Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce, as well as WNBA stars Tamika Catchings and Allie Quigley were also scheduled to participate. The final of the tournament is scheduled for Thursday.