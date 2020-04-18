NBA players to receive 25% less in paychecks starting May 15

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Commissioner Adam Silver said it remains impossible for the NBA to make decisions about resuming this season and that it is not clear when this will change.

But as a clear sign that at least some of the remaining 259 regular season games that have not been played due to the Coronavirus pandemic will not be rescheduled, the league announced Friday that it will withhold 25% of players’ salaries from their May 15 checks.

Silver, speaking after the regular meeting of the league’s board of governors in April – which was held by videoconference and not in the usual setting in person in New York – said that all options remained on the table in an attempt to resume play and finally crown a champion.

“I think there is a feeling that we can continue to play a leading role as we learn more about developing an appropriate regime and protocol for business recovery,” said said Silver. “The owners recognize that it is more important than our business; definitely bigger than sport. “

The pay decision was made in concert with the National Basketball Players Association, the league saying it “would offer players a more progressive pay cut schedule” if the games are officially canceled or the rest of the season is completely lost. .

Players will be paid in full on May 1. The pay cut has been long overdue in response to the NBA shutdown that started on March 11 and has no end in sight.

Silver said the league will weigh several factors as it tries to save the season, including if the national COVID-19 infection rate drops, the availability of large-scale tests and progress on the path of a vaccine.

“All of these team owners are in this business because they love the game,” said Silver. “They love competition, and I know from my conversations with the players that they feel the same. But when you’re dealing with human life, it trumps anything we could possibly talk about. This is really where the conversation started and ended today. “

Team owners and NBA officials heard Disney President Bob Iger on the call to discuss his company’s response to the pandemic, as well as Dr. David Ho of Columbia University . Ho is an expert in viral epidemics and worked with the NBA when Magic Johnson was diagnosed with HIV in 1991.

Silver said that Iger shared that he was often asked to return to normal.

“To steal a line from Bob, when several people asked him for specific times, he said from his point of view” it is about the data and not the date, “” said Silver.

The NBA playoffs would have started on Saturday. If none of the 259 regular season games outstanding are played, league players would lose approximately $ 800 million in gross wages.

By deleting 25% of the checks on May 15 – and, presumably, the checks on June 1 and June 15 should not resume by then – the players in the league would miss $ 40 million each pay period.

The pay cut is in anticipation of what the collective agreement between the league and its players describes as a “force majeure” – the legal term for unforeseeable circumstances, such as an epidemic or a pandemic. According to the CBA, players could lose 1.08% of their annual salary for each game canceled.

Silver said the shutdown means that “revenues, in essence, have fallen to zero. This has a huge financial impact on team business and arena business. “

In other areas, Silver discussed Friday:

MORE PLAYER POSITIVES

At the end of March, 10 players were known to have tested positive for the coronavirus: four from the Brooklyn Nets including Kevin Durant, two from the Los Angeles Lakers, Christian Wood from the Detroit Pistons, Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics and Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

More players have tested positive since, said Silver.

“For privacy reasons, we are not reporting” any other positive tests, said Silver.

NO TIME LIMIT

Silver said there was no deadline in mind for a decision on whether to play certain games or cancel everything.

“All the rules are disabled at this point during the situation we find ourselves in and the country is,” said Silver. “If it is possible to resume the game, even if it seems different from what we have done historically, we should model. … We do not have a good understanding of what exactly these standards are that we must respect to move forward … because the experts don’t necessarily do it either. “

RETURN TO GAME SITES

The NBA is always listening to the ideas of these so-called “bubble” scenario launchers to resume play. Teams would be brought to one or more sites to end a season in a way that could theoretically minimize the risk of exposure.

Sites such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles and the Disney complex near Orlando were mentioned as possibilities. But Silver said the league is not actively pursuing such a “bubble” plan at the moment, again citing so much uncertainty in so many areas.