Nearly 6 million people have requested COVID-19 emergency benefits

Nearly six million people have applied for COVID-19 emergency assistance in the past month.

Figures from the office of Minister of Employment Carla Qualtrough show that more than half of them (3.5 million) have applied for the Canadian Emergency Allowance (CERB) since the applications were opened April 6.

The total figure of nearly six million includes those who have applied for the Employment Insurance (EI) process, which will be routed through CERB for the first four months. To date, almost 5.4 million requests for assistance have been processed.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. EST to ask for more help from companies affected by COVID-19. (Watch it live here.)

Poilievre urges the government to speed up the wage subsidy by 75 percent for businesses in order to get money faster. This law was passed by Parliament this weekend.

Poilievre suggested that companies could receive their wage subsidies through banks and credit unions, which could sink money in days rather than weeks.

Nearly 172,000 new CERB applications were filed this weekend.

CERB’s $ 2,000 monthly payment is for people who have lost their sources of income due to the global pandemic – either because they have lost their jobs or because they have to stay home to care dependents or isolate themselves.

The Conservatives released a statement on Monday asking the government to develop an “action plan” to help the hard-hit restaurant, hotel and tourism industries.

“Business owners must have the tools they need to reopen their doors and ensure that they do not lose their workforce during the pandemic, especially in areas of historically high unemployment” , says the press release.

“The government must also take the recommendations of industry leaders and small business owners seriously. Sectoral support will be essential to help these operators and their employees survive, and to ensure that these industries are the first to emerge from the crisis after the crisis is over. ”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending time with his family today and will not be giving his usual daily briefing.