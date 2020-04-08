Nearly one million Canadians applied for COVID-19 emergency benefits on the first day

Almost one million Canadians applied for income support benefits on the first day that the COVID-19 emergency program was open to requests.

The Office of Minister of Employment Carla Qualtrough said that 996,000 new applications were made on Monday for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which provides people with approximately $ 2,000 a month. for 16 weeks.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 537,000 additional applications had flocked.

Since March 15, the federal government has received more than four million claims, including Employment Insurance (EI) claims, which will be paid out in the form of CERBs during the first four months before EI payments start.

To date, more than three million requests have been processed.

In his daily briefing this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked the officials who deal with these requests, noting that they are working tirelessly to ensure that Canadians get the help they need as quickly as possible.

Despite high numbers, Trudeau admitted on Monday that some people who should be eligible for help are not eligible according to the current rules.

He promised that changes will be announced in the coming days to include students and people such as concert workers, contractors and volunteer firefighters who work 10 hours or less a week.

He also said there would be support for those who continue to work but earn less than through CERB, such as home workers or caregivers of vulnerable seniors in long-term care facilities .

“You need support now and work is underway to get it to you as quickly as possible,” he said.

“For people in all of these situations, we see you, we’re going to be there for you, and we’re working as hard as we can to get you the support you need.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh wrote to Trudeau today calling for universal basic income support again instead of what he called a “complicated means-based system”.

He recommended several changes to include more people in the CERB eligibility rules, including students and low-income Canadians.

Singh also urged the government to pay a “courage bonus” to ensure that essential workers earn at least $ 15 an hour, as well as a 20% supplement to the danger premium.

“The consequences of having a program that excludes the most vulnerable are as tragic as they are human,” Singh wrote in the letter.

“More people will run out of food, more people will lose their homes, and more people will end up on the streets.”

The government is asking people to apply for CERB on weekdays by month of birth to avoid overloading the system run by the Canada Revenue Agency.

Applications are now open for Canada’s Emergency Response Service. (CBC)

Monday, people born from January to March had to apply. Today, they are people born from April to June. Tomorrow, people born from July to September must apply, while Thursday is the application day for those born between October and December.

The government is also proposing a 75% wage subsidy program to help businesses keep workers on the payroll. Under this program, businesses are eligible if they have seen a 30% drop in revenue compared to the same month last year.

All businesses, charities and non-profit organizations are eligible for the grant. Parliament is expected to be recalled in the coming days to pass legislation allowing the program, which is expected to cost $ 71 billion.

Trudeau said on Tuesday that the government shared the bill with opposition parties on Monday evening.

“I know House leaders will speak throughout the day to reach an agreement that allows the House of Commons to quickly pass this law, which will provide much-needed financial support to Canadian workers while helping employers keep their staff on the payroll, “he said. .

“A lot of work has been done since we announced our plan to subsidize wages. We continue to rely on your feedback and comments as we refine them, and we will have more details to share very soon.”