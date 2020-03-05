Nevada reports first coronavirus case in patient recently traveling to Washington

Nevada man putatively tested positive for novel CoronavirusMark the first case of the state virus.

South Nevada Health District announced this incident on Thursday news release. Authorities said a 50-year-old male patient living in Clark County was hospitalized and is currently in “air quarantine.” The samples were then sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation.

DOZEN Washington fire brigade with two or more coronaville quarantines

“Patients have reported their travel history to Washington, where virus spread has been recently reported, and Texas recently reported its first travel-related case,” health officials said, a man who may have been exposed.

Washington is specifically at the center of a deadly new virus outbreak, or COVID-19.

The majority of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States-at least 11 deaths at the time of this writing-have occurred in Washington State. Many of these cases involve patients who are residents of Kirkland’s Life Care Center, and Kirkland is currently experiencing an outbreak.

Click here for full coverage of Coronaville

Furthermore, At least 27 firefighters and two police officers quarantined -Some of them show possible symptoms of COVID-19 -after responding to reports of sick patients in nursing homes.

This is at least the second case in the United States that has to do with Washington. Tuesday North Carolina Announced the first case involving a Kirkland life care center.

Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.