Nevada Reports First Coronavirus Death

Nevada health officials on Monday announced the state’s first death related to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Southern Nevada Health District in a report said the man was a resident of Clark County in his sixties. He was hospitalized before his death and had “underlying medical conditions,” officials said. The man was to date one of 35 cases reported in the county.

“The loss of life is a tragedy, and we want to express our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting health chief of the South Nevada Health District, in a statement. “We must continue to stress the importance of protecting those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of the virus and urge our community to support the public health measures and recommendations that are in place.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak also replied to the news of the death, stating that he was “absolutely sorry to hear of our state’s first COVID-19 death, one day when we knew it would happen, but that doesn’t make it less painful or difficult to cope with.”

“I also want to reiterate that our healthcare workers and our facilities operate on all cylinders to ensure that our patients receive the best care. This is why we encourage all Nevadans to take preventive and preventive measures against this virus. Please practice social distancing, avoid sick people, wash your hands often and consult a doctor if you get sick, ”he continued. “We are all in the same boat, and we will do our best as Nevadians to protect ourselves and each other.”

The news comes after South Carolina and Kentucky also reported their first coronavirus deaths this week.

The governor of South Carolina confirmed the first coronavirus death in the state on Monday, with the Department of Health describing the victim as an elderly resident of a qualified nursing home. Meanwhile, Kentucky also confirmed on Monday its first coronavirus death in a person who tested positive for the virus and was being treated for “several medical conditions”.

As of Tuesday morning, the new coronavirus had infected more than 183,425 people in 145 countries and territories, causing more than 7,100 deaths. In the United States, at least 49 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 4,660 diseases and 85 deaths.

Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.