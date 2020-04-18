New Coronavirus Model Dramatically Reduces Total Estimates of Deaths in the United States in New Projection

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A key coronavirus The model lowered its estimate of the total number of deaths in the United States in its latest projection of the number of deaths from the contagious virus.

The revision is likely to fuel criticism from skeptics that the original projections were exaggerated, and one that heads of government could use to say that efforts to control the spread are working.

The University of Washington Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment (IHME) lowered its projection from the total number of deaths from 68,841 (with an estimated range of 30,188 to 175,965) to just over 60,308 (with an estimated range of 34,063 to 140,381) in an update released Friday.

The institute said the change was partly due to both higher estimates in states like New York and New Jersey and lower projections in states like Massachusetts, Connecticut, Georgia and Florida.

“By incorporating the trend of cases alongside deaths from COVID-19 into our model, many places should now have longer peaks and take longer to descend the epidemic curve to zero deaths,” said one press release from the institute. “Subsequently, these locations now have higher projections for the cumulative deaths of COVID-19 during the first wave.”

The projection is significantly lower than previous estimates from the IHME, which predicted 84,000 deaths from the virus last month.

Those who support such modeling say that it is not a crystal ball, but a snapshot of a situation based on the data and facts available at the time. As these facts change, so do the models. Since these 84,000 estimates, more states have implemented extensive social distancing and foreclosure measures to slow the spread of infections. Revising the models shows that these strategies work, they say.

“It’s modeled on what America does. This is happening, “said doctor Deborah Birx last week to the press.

“It’s kind of like predicting the weather,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, helps create the model from the Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment at the University of Washington, said:American press room“Announced the Ed Henry anchor on Friday.

“We are trying to take into account all the data that comes from all the states and therefore all of our numbers are going to be revised as we see more or less rapid progress. But, overall, we think the general trend that we ‘We have seen from the start a range of 40,000 to 150,000 deaths, where we will fall back to the country in June,’ he said.

But the new numbers will also fuel criticism of the foreclosure strategy adopted by local governors and officials, who say that the aggressive closure of daily life across America was based on projections of models that have proven to be unsuccessful. correspond to reality.

Protests have erupted across the country in recent days during the foreclosure strategy, with protesters in states like Minnesota and Michigan opposing what they see as undue hardship on their part. state governments. They saw support from President Trump who tweeted calls for the “liberation” of these states.

Alex Berenson, former New York Times reporter, who has become a leading voice in those who oppose the foreclosure strategy, argued that the models have a social distancing, which cannot be labeled for the reason that the projections are lowered.

“Now we are in a bad situation because there is clearly a dangerous political dynamic right now – the economy is in free fall, a lot of people are suffering. If we recognize what is clearly going on … the people who have made those decisions, I think there’s going to be a lot of anger at them, so they don’t want to recognize it, so they say ‘oh it’s the lockdown that saved us,’ said former Berenson to Fox News last week.

Others said that the model was simply not at all suitable for policy making

“The fact that the IHME model continues to change is proof of its unreliability as a predictive tool,” said epidemiologist Ruth Etzioni of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, who was part of a research committee to the IHME. Stat news. “It is a travesty before our eyes that it is used for political decisions and that its results are misinterpreted.”

President Trump this week announced a new committee to reopen the economy in stages, “Open America again” as he said, the peak of the virus has passed.

The plan, which Trump announced with the formation of a bipartisan council of legislators from both chambers of Congress, describes “recommendations” for governors to develop their own plans for reopening. It also includes a number of criteria that must be met in terms of the number of infections and hospitalizations before they can open.

Andrew News’s Andrew, Joshua Nelson and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.