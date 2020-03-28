New cycle: American pilots face another year of training in Tokyo

The decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic has left American cyclists with an abundance of mixed feelings.

Relief that a decision was finally made. Disappointment that an ambition for life is delayed. Frustration that months and even years of planning were thrown into the blender. And even more uncertainty about the date of the Summer Games, what the qualification criteria will look like and even if they will always be part of the American team.

“As difficult as the news is to hear when obviously the planning that goes into the four-year cycle of it all, and obviously now we’re only a few months away and on the climax of that path, it stinks of hearing , “Said BMX rider and Olympic silver medalist Alise Willoughby.” But at the same time, the plan doesn’t necessarily change.

“I know there are athletes who may not be in the same position,” continued Willoughby, “whether it is physically or financially – suspending another year could be difficult for some, and the qualification process is fundamentally suspended and some are over. This is a mess of uncertainty for many people. “

Not just for cyclists, of course, but also for swimmers and gymnasts and a myriad of other athletes for whom the Olympics are the pinnacle once every four years of their sport. But those who cycle for a living are somewhat unique in that their schedules are often refined by the day, hour and minute. They adhere to strict diets, meticulously plan training, strengthen their strength at certain times of the season to shift their training to those who develop endurance.

The idea is to target a handful of races each year, be it the Tour de France for a male road cyclist or the world championships for a track cyclist. It is almost impossible to maintain this finely tuned level of fitness beyond a few weeks, let alone an entire year, by which time the Olympics should finally begin.

“He is still a stranger. We don’t know how long it will last, what races will still be in progress, what races will be canceled, “said Chloé Dygert, gold medalist in the women’s team track pursuit and time trial. watch on the go. “The goal is still the Olympics, so even if we take this year and focus on this year, and we train for next year, that’s what we’re going to do. I’m still training. Just a little winter training, a little block work. “

In other words, off season training – even if it is an “off season” that no one has ever experienced.

Riders like Post and Dygert are lucky, however. The two have won world championships and Olympic medals, and they’ve accomplished enough to have big sponsors behind them. They have the opportunity to spend the next few weeks and months training without having to worry about receiving their next paycheck.

But many other cyclists have part-time and even full-time jobs off the bike. For them, there are the very real fears of leave and layoffs that affect Americans in all areas. USA Cycling tries to offer as much support as possible, but even the national governing body feels the pinch as the pandemic rages on.

Without shopping and recreational rides that are on an indefinite break, the organization does not take its usual income. This in turn affects daily operations, including USA Cycling’s support for elite riders.

“We assume that the races will remain canceled in April, May and June. We anticipate the worst and hope it will be or is less than that, “said general manager Rob DeMartini. “Regarding the athletes, we had a 2 hour conversation on how to strengthen this team, to show up in Tokyo next spring, next summer, with a team that does better than the team does would have this year. From nine to twelve months is a chance to improve. “

This is how the vast majority of American pilots approach this forced break.

Until the tracks reopen and the quarantines are lifted, Willoughby continues to train at her home gym in southern California with her husband, Australian BMX star Sam Willoughyby. Dygert continues to make long training trips around his base in Boise, Idaho, under the watchful eye of triple Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.

Mountain biking World Cup champion Kate Courtney, another gold medal favorite, climbs outside whenever the weather co-operates, watching the news and waiting to know when the Games olympics will begin.

“It is truly a difficult time for an athlete to aim for the Olympics,” said Courtney. “But this is just one example of the kind of loss and grief that is happening right now, and I know there are so many stories of people going through this in different ways, losing their jobs or losing loved ones.

“I just hope we can put the Summer Games back on the calendar, and when that happens it will be a source of hope and inspiration for everyone.”