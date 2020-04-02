New England Patriots send plane to China, get 1.2 million N95 masks for Massachusetts

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

the New England Patriots answered calls for help as Massachusetts became the last state to tackle supply shortages coronavirus pandemic.

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft sent the organization’s private plane to China to retrieve essential protective equipment for state medical workers, according to several reports. The plane landed at Logan Airport on Thursday and was greeted by Governor Charlie Baker.

About 1.2 million N95 masks are on board the aircraft, according to Wall Street newspaper.

The plane was allowed to stay in China for three hours and the crew were asked to stay on the plane while people on the ground were loading the plane with cargo, the newspaper reported. The team would have had three minutes to spare before leaving China.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Patriots and the State of Massachusetts had huge hurdles to overcome just to get permission to land in China and get potentially vital equipment. It would have taken weeks to obtain approval from the Chinese authorities to land the jet in the country in order to obtain the masks.

“I have never seen so much paperwork in so many ways and obstacles that we have had to overcome,” Kraft told the Journal. “In today’s world, those of us who are fortunate enough to make a difference have a heavy responsibility to do so with all the assets we have.”

The Kraft family reportedly paid $ 2 million for 1.7 million masks. However, approximately 500,000 masks were left behind because part of the cargo was not allowed on certain parts of the aircraft. The remaining masks should be shipped separately.

Baker and Kraft have also agreed to send 300,000 masks to New York.

The Patriots did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Wednesday night, Massachusetts was in the top 5 in the country with the most cases of coronavirus. The state has reported at least 7,700 cases with 122 deaths.